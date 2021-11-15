Before getting to the central point of this week’s column, I think it’s important to have a little context to underscore the seriousness of this particular issue.
According to a recent article by Forbes written by Lisa Kim, “The U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested around 1.7 million people for illegal crossings at the southern border with Mexico between October 2020 and September 2021, hitting an all-time high, the Washington Post reported Wednesday, with migrants from Mexico making up the largest group of nationals arrested.”
Furthermore, the Brookings Institute estimated in 2019 that, “the number of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. range from 10.5 million to 12 million, or approximately 3.2%–3.6% of the population.”
It’s not difficult to conclude that with more than a million people coming into the US illegally each year that the total number of illegal immigrants who have entered this country since 2019 has grown significantly.
While there are many who just walk across our unguarded border and disappear, even more are surrendering to border patrol officers. When that happens, they are giving a court date to appear months from now to determine whether their reasons for seeking asylum here is valid or not. The truth of the matter is that once illegal immigrants are released they’re never heard from again.
So, the bottom line is that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants enter this country every week and nothing of any substance is being done to prevent it! Not to mention the illegal drugs that are being smuggled into this country, as well as gang members, convicted criminals, child molesters and every other sort of unsavory person.
Juxtapose that with the recent mandates that police officers, fire department personnel and all the people working on the public sector, like public school teachers, for example, are being required to get COVID vaccinations or, in many cases, lose their jobs.
How do these two things equate, you ask?
How many of the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants entering this country are being required to be vaccinated before they’re allowed into this country? The answer: None!
Just last month, according to C-Span, “White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki … confirmed that the government isn’t requiring COVID-19 vaccines for people who illegally cross the US-Mexico border, despite President Biden’s new vaccine mandates for about two-thirds of US workers.”
Furthermore, “In July, more than 212,000 people illegally crossed the southern border, exceeding the more than 180,000 people apprehended in both May and June. Unaccompanied children and some families are allowed to stay in the US, but most single adults are deported under a Trump administration COVID-19 policy.”
How much sense does that make? All sorts of people are entering the Unites State, about whom we know nothing, who simply waltz across the Rio Grande where no fencing exists because President Biden stopped the construction of the barrier started by President Trump. It‘s in those gaps that thousands of illegal immigrants are entering the US undetected and unrecorded! One can’t help but wonder how many are going to spread the COVID-19 virus once they get here?
President Biden is an old-time politician who understands only too well that, when it’s all said and done, the only thing that really matters is how people vote.
It seems clear to me that what’s going on at our southern border is allowing illegal immigrants into this country without knowing very much about them for one, not very much talked about, reason: to create a whole new block of solid Democrat voters.
Wait and see what happens in 2022 and 2024. Do you think the Democratic machine will be reminding all those prospective new voters from south of the border who let them into the country and made it possible for them to vote?
There aren’t enough border patrols, there’s no wall, and even the illegals who’re caught aren’t being sent back, they’re being allowed to stay here!
But what’s even worse, they’re not being vaccinated against the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
It simply makes no sense to allow the spread of the virus by admitting unvaccinated immigrants into this country. It may make political sense, but politics shouldn’t be a consideration on the midst of a worldwide pandemic, especially when we have the vaccine to stop it at our southern border, at least among those immigrants we know about. The ones sneaking into the country without anyone knowing about it is another story entirely.
That’s —30— for this week.
