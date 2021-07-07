Have you ever wondered why the Biden administration is letting in more illegal immigrants and opposes voter identification? On the one hand, the Trump administration limited or shut down entirely the admission of illegal aliens by re-starting the construction of a wall all along our southern border with Mexico. One the other hand, the Biden administration stopped the construction of the wall. The net result of stopping the construction of the wall has been to allow people from Mexico and Central America to simply walk across the border from Mexico into the United States, and disappear into the proverbial woodwork. Stated another way, we have no idea who’s sneaking across the border; criminals, drug traffickers, child molesters, and all manner of unsavory people are simply walking into the United States and we don’t really know who they are or where they may be going. The other shocking question is “why?”
Here are some other things the Biden administration has done to help all of us sleep better and night, according to Wikipedia: “On January 20, 2021, soon after his inauguration, Biden halted the construction of Trump’s Mexican border wall, ending the national emergency declared by the Trump administration in February 2019. Biden also ended the Trump travel ban, a series of three executive orders imposed by Donald Trump on 14 countries, most of them Muslim, in January 2017.” Many of the 14 countries are populated by Muslims who are attempting to set up their own Sharia legal systems that they want to impose over the American legal system such as, “Blasphemy which refers to any form of cursing, questioning or annoying God, Muhammad or anything considered sacred in Islam, including denying one of the Islamic prophets or scriptures, insulting an angel or refusing to accept a religious commandment. Jurists of different schools prescribed different punishment for blasphemy against Islam, by Muslims and non-Muslims, ranging from imprisonment or fines to the death penalty. In some cases, sharia allows non-Muslims to escape death by converting and becoming a devout follower of Islam. In the modern Muslim world, the laws pertaining to blasphemy vary by country, and some countries prescribe punishments consisting of fines, imprisonment, flogging, hanging, or beheading,” according to Wikipedia. In just this one area, Sharia law appears to be quite different from any kind of law in this country – and not very pleasant, in my opinion!
Here’s more of Biden’s immigration plan, “reaffirming protections to DACA recipients and urging Congress to enact permanent protections for the 700,000 undocumented immigrants benefiting by the policy. The same day, Biden sent a memorandum to the Department of State reinstating Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Liberians, deferring the deportation of any ‘person without nationality who last habitually resided in Liberia, who is present in the United States and who was under a grant of DED as of January 10, 2021” until June 30, 2022.’”
Now, what’s the point in relaxing all these restrictions on people, about whom we know next to nothing? Could it be changing the political demographics of traditionally Republican states, like Texas, for instance? Well, by the latest count, there are over 1.7 million people living there who are classified as part of their unauthorized population. If all those folks are somehow given the right to vote – and if they do – do you suppose the Biden administration anticipates they will vote Democratic? Could it even be the goal of the Democratic party to distribute the unauthorized population being so freely admitted to the United State to those states that traditionally have been Republican to shift them to Democratic majorities, insuring the dominance of their party in every future election? The presumption, of course, is that illegal immigrants who are given the right to vote will be so grateful to be here – thanks to President Biden – that they and their children will become lifelong Democrats! Furthermore, do you suppose that the cost of maintaining those illegal immigrants will be so high and the giveaways so beneficial that they will have still more reason to become Democrats?
The American tradition of welcoming immigrants will certainly have been maintained as long as those coming here, legally or illegally, become Democrats.
One of the ideas to prevent the sort of thing is national voter identification laws which, as you might expect is opposed by Democrats. They contend voter fraud is insignificant, and that it would restrict the right to vote and impose unnecessary costs and administrative burdens on elections administrators, which is, of course, nonsense! Thirty-six states already have identification requirements. In Indiana, for instance, a photo ID can be had by merely going to a BMV office and asking for a free one. I don’t see how that burdens anyone – except maybe the dead people who have been voting in Cook County, Illinois for years. The goal of the left is more Democrats, more giveaways, and fewer voter ID requirements – and winning more elections.
That’s —30— for this week.
