GREENSBURG – It seems March came in as lamb as the saying goes. And if that saying is right, it will go out as a lion. Just remember this is Indiana weather, so who knows? Then we had all that rain and maybe some snow yet. It is good to see the spring flowers beginning to bloom. It always makes me think that spring is on its way.
We have a couple of Homemaker events coming up. We will have another sewing day on March 17 at the Extension office beginning at 9 a.m. If you can come, your help will be greatly appreciated. The goal is to make 300 pair of shorts. For details, call the Extension office at 812-663-8388.
Also, International Night is April 20. Reservations of $15 need to be sent to Janet Bedel. This is a corrected number. Her address is 7875 E. C 200 N. Make checks out to Night Homemakers Club. They are due by Monday, April 10. Guests are welcome with a paid reservation.
When we think of St. Patrick’s Day we think of Irish luck, four-leaf clovers and leprechauns. Here are few recipes you may want to try for St. Patrick’s Day!
Mulligan Soup
1 lb. ground beef
4 med. potatoes, peeled and cubed
4 med. carrots, sliced
1 small pkg. frozen peas
1 small cans of tomato soup
4 cans of water
salt and pepper to taste
Brown beef and drain. Cook potatoes and carrots in water until almost tender, drain. Combine ground beef and all the vegetables in a large kettle. Add tomato soup and water. Cook until all vegetables are tender. Add salt and pepper to taste. Makes 4-6 servings.
Savory Pea Soup with Sausage
8 oz. smoked sausage, cut lengthwise and then into 1/2 inch pieces
1 16 oz. pkg. dried split peas, rinsed
3 med. carrots, sliced
2 ribs of celery, sliced
1 med. onion, chopped
3/4 tsp. dried marjoram leaves
1 bay leaf
2 14 1/2 oz. cans of beef broth
Heat sausage in a medium skillet until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain. Combine sausage and remaining ingredients in a slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 4 to 5 hours or until peas are tender. Turn off heat, remove bay leaf. Cover and let stand 15 minutes to thicken. Makes six servings.
Easy Corned Beef and Cabbage
4 c. water
2 lb. corned beef brisket with spice pkg
1 med. head of cabbage cut into eight wedges
2 large red potatoes, cut into cubes
1 14 1/2 oz can of chicken broth
4 large carrots cut into chunks
1 med. onion cut into 2-inch pieces
In a 6 qt. pressure cooker, combine water and contents of corned beef seasoning pkg.; add beef. Bring cooker to high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, cook cabbage and potatoes and broth, add carrots and onion. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender, drain. Remove pressure cooker from heat; allow pressure to drop. Remove beef, discard liquid. Serve beef with vegetables. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Green Fluff Salad
1 box lime gelatin
1 c. hot water
1 can crushed pineapple with juice
1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, cubed
1 8 oz. carton of Cool Whip
3/4 c. chopped nuts
4 c. mini-marshmallows
Mix gelatin and water in a large saucepan. Add pineapple and juice and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and add the cream cheese. Mix until smooth and then add the marshmallows. Stir until all is melted. Cool in the refrigerator until slightly thickened, add the Cool Whip and nuts. Chill several hours before serving. Makes eight servings.
I had fresh strawberries from the FFA. Here is a strawberry bread to try.
Strawberry Bread
1/2 c. butter
1/4 c. sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 c. sour cream
1 tsp. vanilla
1 3/4 c. flour
1/2 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
dash of salt
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
3/4 c. chopped fresh strawberries
1/2 c. chopped nuts
Cream butter and eggs. Add sour cream and vanilla. Beat in eggs.. Mix dry ingredients and gradually stir into eggs mixture until just moistened. Fold in strawberries and nuts.
Bake 60 to 65 minutes in a loaf pan at 350 degrees. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing. Cool completely on rack.
