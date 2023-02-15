GREENSBURG – Spring is in the air!! I have proof. I saw my first robin yesterday, and it is out there again today in almost the same place. I first thought it might be a leaf, but then I saw its tail move and it started hopping so I knew it was a bird. Also, my daffodils are coming up. Those are sure things that spring will get here in due time. Now watch, we’ll have a big snowstorm about the time we’re preparing our lives for spring.
Another interesting thing I have been watching. Last year the birds made a nest in a small tree in the front hard. I thought they were going in and out, but with the leaves I couldn’t be sure. After the tree lost all their leaves, sure enough there was a nest there. It had been vacated, but I’ve noticed lately some birds flying around it. I would venture a guess that either they were hatched there, or they are the same birds that built the nest. I am assuming they are remodeling it or fixing it to live there again, just like we humans do before we move into a different house and want it just so so.
Extension Homemakers are preparing for more activity now that it is spring. Our Madison District spring meeting will be on March 20 at Brown county. It will be at the Brown County Fairgrounds, in the green building right beside the road. There will be pulled pork and a baked potato bar. If you plan to go, make your reservation by March 16. It is $15.
Details for International Night have also been released. It will be April 20 at the Greensburg Adult Center on E. Main Street. We will be going to Kenya for the evening. Our tour guides will be Dr. David and Linda Weigel. Reservations are to be sent to Janet Bedel, 7875 E. CR 200 N., Greensburg, and are $15. The menu will be grilled chicken, brown rice, roasted veggie blend, corn muffins, fresh fruit and cookie.
The cultural arts exhibit will also be that evening. The special project this year is a Fairy Garden. The remainder is basically the same as in the past. I will give you more details closer to time.
Another change we are looking forward to is the Madison District Retreat. It has been in the fall in the past but that time was full so we will have it May 23 and 24. We have missed it for a few years, but it will be good to be back together with our friends. Details will be given out at District Day.
CATTLE DRIVE CASSEROLE
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 10 ounce can tomatoes with green chiles
1 4 ounce can diced green chiles
1 1.25 ounce package taco seasoning
2 1/2 cups biscuit mix
1 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese,divided
1 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 onion diced
1 cup water
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Place ground beef, onion, and bell pepper in a large skillet over medium heat and cook until meat is browned and veggies are softened. Drain off grease and set aside. Stir in taco seasoning and salt and pepper, as needed. In a medium bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, 1 cup cheddar cheese, green chiles and garlic powder. In a separate bowl, combine biscuit mix with 1 cup water (add more water if needed) and mix together until a soft dough forms. Press dough into the bottom of greased baking dish, then place in oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove baking dish from the oven and spread beef mixture over biscuit layer, then top with a layer of tomatoes. Top everything off by spreading sour cream mixture over tomatoes, then cover with remaining cheddar cheese. Return baking dish to oven and cook for 30 minutes, or until warmed through. Remove from oven, serve, and enjoy.
PARMESAN CRUSTED PORK CHOPS
4 boneless pork chops
1/.3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated’
2 tablespoons Italian bread crumbs
3 tablespoons oil
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Dash of paprika
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat baking dish with cooking spray. Drizzle both sides of pork chops with oil. In a shallow bowl, combine cheese, bread crumbs, garlic powder, paprika, parsley, and pepper. Dredge pork chops into mixture until completely coated. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet and saute’ pork chops, 5 minutes each side. Place in baking dish and cook for 25 to 30 minutes (longer if thick pork chops).
BLENDER LEMON PIE
4 large eggs
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 lemon, sliced into wedges, seeds removed
1 1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 prepared (or frozen) pie crust
Powdered sugar, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place eggs, butter, lemon slices, sugar and vanilla in a blender, and pulse until mostly smooth. Pour filling into pie shell and bake for 45 minutes, or until set. Remove from oven and cool completely, then dust with powdered sugar before serving.
