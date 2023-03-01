GREENSBURG - Can you believe this is March? That makes two months that have passed in 2023. Signs are all around that spring is on the way. For a while, I thought maybe we'd be blown to the next county. I certainly don't like all the wind we've been having lately. March is known as the windy month. I don't see how it can be any worse than what we've been having. Oh, well, so much for the weather.
Activities are beginning to pick up for Extension Homemakers. Monday, March 20, will be the Madison District meeting in Brown County. You will need to get your reservation in to Paulette Duerstock right away if you plan to attend. This meeting always features our state officers bringing all the latest on the state front. I always enjoy seeing my friends from all over the district.
One month later will be our International Night at the Greensburg Adult Center. We will be going to Kenya with Dr. and Linda Weigel. I'm sure they will be talking about the country as well as the activity they participated in while there. The menu will be grilled chicken, brown rice, roasted veggie blend, corn muffin, fresh fruit and cookies. This will also be the cultural arts contest to determine the entries at Home and Family. The regular contest is the same as usual: quilts and other articles. The special contest is a Fairy Garden. Reservations for the evening are $15 and may be sent to Janet Bedal, 875 E. CR 200 N., Greensburg. The public is welcome to attend.
SHIPWRECK
1/2 pound sliced bacon
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion
1 cup catsup
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
3 15-ounce cans pork and beans
In a skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; crumble and set aside. Drain drippings from skillet. Brown ground beef; drain. Add onions and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Combine catsup and brown sugar; stir into beef mixture. Stir in pork and beans and all but 2 tablespoons bacon. Transfer to baking dish or crockpot. Top with remaining bacon and bake, uncovered, for 45 to 60 minutes.
PARTY CHICKEN
4 large chicken breasts, halved
8 slices bacon
6 ounces chipped beef
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 pint sour cream
Butter 8 x 12 baking dish. Place slice of chipped beef around chicken breast, then wrap with a slice of bacon. Place in prepared dish. Mix soup and sour cream together and spread over top. Bake at 350 for about 3 hours. Serve with rice.
HERB BISCUIT KNOTS
1 12-ounce tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Cut each biscuit in half. Roll each portion into a 6-inch rope and tie in a loose knot. Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the oil and seasonings. Brush over warm biscuits, then brush again.
GOOEY BUTTER CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix, no pudding in mix
1 stick butter, softened
3 eggs
1 pound powdered sugar
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
Mix cake mix with butter and 1 egg. Press into 9 x 13 pan. Combine powdered sugar, cream cheese and 2 eggs. Beat and pour over cake dough. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
