CARTHAGE - The Friends of Carthage will be hosting the annual Springfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in downtown Carthage!
This is one of the smaller FOC hosted events, but a very important one. All proceeds from the day will be divided between Henry Henley Library and the FOC Scholarship Fund.
There will be an Art Show featuring local artists' works from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center. The art entries will be divided into eight categories and cash prizes will be awarded. A People's Choice Award will also be given.
Art projects are free to enter and categories include painting, drawing, woodworking, photography, sewing, miscellaneous, and junior artists.
If you are interested in entering, please bring your artwork to the Community Center between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Pick-up will be from 2 to 3 p.m. May 13.
Last year was the first time the FOC included a plant sale. It was such a success they had to make plans to do it again. The variety of flowers and veggies along with the pricing and quality of plants can’t be beat!
For those interested in our town history, the library museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. In addition, Joe Whitfield, local town historian, will also be offering a historical walking tour of downtown at 1 p.m. If you have taken the tour in the past you know he always highlights new stories and facts on each tour. It is a great way to learn more about the history of our town.
He is also offering a repeat performance on Mother’s Day Sunday.
Call the library at 765-565-8022 to reserve your spot, that way organizers can make arrangements for golf carts if needed. What a great gift for mom! Refreshments will also be available. Cookies and drinks will be sold for $1.
If you would like to help make this event a success, put it on your calendar today and plan to attend! The only way to build a thriving community is for the local residents to support it and get involved.
