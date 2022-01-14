ANDERSON - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t much like President Joe Biden’s speech on voting rights.
He called it incoherent and beneath the office of the presidency.
“We have a sitting president — a sitting president — invoking the Civil War, shouting about totalitarianism and labeling millions of Americans his domestic enemies,” McConnell said the day after the president’s speech. “Yesterday, he poured a giant can of gasoline on the fire.”
Biden was in Atlanta, a place he called “the cradle of civil rights.” He spoke of Martin Luther King Jr. and the great John Lewis.
And then he spoke of the days that followed the 2020 presidential election.
“The former president and allies pursued, threatened and intimidated state and local election officials,” he said. “Election workers — ordinary citizens — were subject to death threats, menacing phone calls, people stalking them in their homes.”
He spoke of Jan. 6 and the attempt to thwart the peaceful transfer of power.
The president issued a challenge to every elected official in America, asking how they wanted to be remembered.
“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?” he asked. “Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? This is the moment to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy.”
McConnell was horrified.
“He compared a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors,” McConnell said. “How profoundly, profoundly unpresidential.”
Just to be clear, there might have been other aspects of the president’s speech that got under McConnell’s skin.
Maybe it was the part where the president called on the Senate to scrap the filibuster if necessary to pass voting rights legislation.
“Nowhere does the Constitution give a minority the right to unilaterally block legislation,” Biden said. “The American people have waited long enough. The Senate must act.”
The rule requiring 60 votes to end debate was once used only sparingly. Now, it’s commonplace.
“The filibuster is not used by Republicans to bring the Senate together but to pull it further apart,” Biden said. “The filibuster has been weaponized and abused.”
McConnell made clear that he thought Biden’s talk about a threat to democracy was overblown. In an interesting twist, he suggested Democrats were talking so much about voter restrictions now so they could use it as an excuse for their losses in the next election.
In his speech, the president called on Congress to pass two pieces of legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. He mentioned that voting rights until now had always had bipartisan support.
The last time the act was extended in the 1980s, Biden said, even Strom Thurmond voted for it. Thurmond was the senator from South Carolina who led one of the longest filibusters in American history while fighting passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
“But Republicans today can’t and won’t,” Biden said. “Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect America’s right to vote. Not one. Not one.”
Near the end of his speech, Biden offered a reminder to those who would be casting votes on the legislation.
“Each one of the members of the Senate,” he said, “is going to be judged by history on where they stood before the vote and where they stood after the vote."
McConnell was unmoved.
“This inflammatory rhetoric was not an attempt to persuade skeptical Democratic or Republican senators,” he said. “In fact, you could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than a president abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery.”
The stage is set. Let the show begin.
