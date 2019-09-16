Last week, I offered some suggestions to last year’s seniors who are now, or about to be, this year’s college freshmen. This week’s “lecture” is intended for members of the Class of 2020 – this year’s brand new seniors, especially the ones planning post-high school education. For those seniors planning to go to a trade school, or vocational school, IVY Tech, or volunteering for the armed forces my suggestions would be somewhat different, but not much. For those planning to go straight into the workforce, you probably don’t need to read this week’s column.
Now, to get on with it! Especially for college bound seniors, if you haven’t taken the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) yet, find out when it’s being given next as soon as you can and sign up! If you can, take it more than once. Remember that the colleges and universities to which you wish to apply will accept the highest score when considering your admission. So, take it the first time to see what it’s like. Then take it a second or even a third time to try for an even higher score. You can also take the ACT test, which is also an acceptable college admission test. It’s different, but no less challenging.
Check with your high school counselor and make sure the admission requirements haven’t changed. Most colleges and universities want the curriculum for your senior year to be more challenging than any of your previous three years in high school. Why? They don’t want kids coasting through their senior year and not being as prepared as they need to be for the difficulty of a college curriculum. Furthermore, if you haven’t taken part in many extracurricular activities – get involved in some right now! Applicants who did no more than go to class and go home won’t be as likely to be admitted to the school of their choice as applicants who were involved in sports, or student government, or other extracurricular activities. Why? Colleges and universities are looking for well-rounded students who can show that they know how to manage their time and who not only made good grades, but also took advantage of some of the extras high schools have to offer.
Now, I’m going to offer a personal opinion about public verses private colleges and universities. The most recent statistics, according to the College Board, indicate that the average cost of tuition and fees for 2017-18 was $34,740 per year for a private college or university. The average cost of tuition and fees for the same time period for public colleges and universities was $9,970 per year. Sometimes it makes me wonder how private schools stay in business. Hands down, public universities are the better buy by definition alone. Lots of private schools, however, have huge endowments that help reduce the actual cost of attending. But is a private school better overall than a public university? No, not in my opinion. During 40 years of verifying academic credentials of candidates seeking employment with companies for who we work, and that number is in thousands, I can count on both hands the number of times the prospective employer cared where the degree was from. All they care about is whether the degree was really earned or not.
Furthermore, even for those students who are awarded, let’s say, a $10,000 scholarship to attend a private university. How can they possibly turn that down? Using just the average cost of a private school, it will still cost the student $24,740 compared to the average cost of $9,970 for a public college or university with no scholarship!
The more important point is that, at least in my opinion, any student can get just as good an education at a public university as at a private one – the truth of the matter is the quality of the college education you receive depends on how much effort you put into it, regardless of whether it’s public or private.
So, if you’re a high school senior considering where to go to college, don’t rule out a school because people say it’s “too big” or “too small.” Make some visits to schools in which you’re interested and see which ones you like best – then decide. And once you’ve decided on one or more schools, call the admissions office about when you should apply, what the deadlines are, ask about a campus tour – even if you’ve visited a school on your own. Selecting a college or university isn’t about how pretty the campus is, it’s about picking the one that best meets your educational needs and goals – and you can’t find that out by driving around the campus. You need to talk to the admissions people! Your high school counselors can also be a great help in the selection process, although I recall one student who wanted to major in music and a counselor recommended going to Purdue! The point being that Purdue doesn’t even have a School of Music! So be careful of possible bias in favor of one college or another.
Most college bound students seldom know what they want to do when they finish school anyway. That’s OK because most college students change their major three times before decided on a career path. And the truth of the matter is most employers aren’t going to care what your major was, unless it’s in a specialized field, like, for instance, nursing or engineering. Generally, you’ll be going into a company’s training program anyway. The point is to earn that degree, regardless of the major. That piece of paper will open the door to job interviews – and that’s ultimately what you’re looking for.
That’s -- 30 -- for this week.
