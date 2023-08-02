It’s State Fair time again!
This brings back memories from growing up. Our family would go to the fair and take a picnic lunch and usually park in the infield (and it was usually a hot day). Our first stop was the 4-H buildings. Sometimes I even had an exhibit to look at as well as the others from our county.
The Conservation Building was next with all the fish and other wild animals.
Of course, we stop by the Manufacturers Building; that is what it was called then.
We had to see all the animals, and could not miss the Dairy Bar! I know it has changed a lot since then, but it still a great Indiana State Fair. It is great to see a lot of our youth exhibiting, and well as adults showing, in the Open Class.
It starts sooner this year, so maybe more 4-Hers can attend without missing school.
I did forget to mention that the Extension Homemakers were honored to be the Grand Marshal for our Decatur County Fair and thank all those who could attend. Remember, the next council meeting is 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Extension office.
This being the gardening season, here a few facts about fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes are the world’s most popular vegetable. Most vegetables are low in fat and calories. Some of the best vegetables for you are spinach, kale, broccoli, peas, sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and cauliflower.
Also, potatoes were the first vegetable to be grown in space, and Germans eat twice as many potatoes as Americans. They are 20 percent solid and 80 percent water.
Thomas Jefferson was the first to introduce French fries to America.
Now, maybe a few vegetable recipes!
Spinach Balls
2 boxes of chopped frozen spinach
6 eggs
1/2 c. Parmesan cheese
2/3 c. margarine
1 T. garlic salt
1 tsp. pepper
8 oz. pkg. Pepperidge Farm seasoned stuffing mix, crushed
2 large onions, minced
Cook spinach slightly. Beat the eggs well. Add all the ingredients to the eggs and mix well. Form into balls and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Note, they may be frozen and baked later.
Broccoli and Cauliflower Casserole
10 oz. pkg. frozen broccoli, thawed and chopped
16 oz. can cream-style corn
1/4 c. cracker crumbs
1 egg, beaten
2 T. butter, melted
1 T. instant minced onion
dash of salt
Crumb topping
1/4 c. cracker crumbs
2 T. melted butter
In a casserole dish, combine the first 7 ingredients. Combine crumbs and butter, sprinkle on top and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.
Tomato Hamburger Soup
2 medium potatoes, diced
1 c. diced tomatoes
1/2 lb. hamburger
2 T. onion
2 c. tomato juice
3 c. milk
Cook potatoes, add diced tomatoes. Fry hamburger and onion until brown and drain. Add to potatoes. Mash with potato masher. Then add tomato juice and milk. Heat, do not boil, and add salt and pepper to taste.
HAPPINESS IS LIKE POTATO SALAD; WHEN YOU SHARE IT WITH OTHERS, IT’S A PICNIC!
