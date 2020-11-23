RUSHVILLE - Thanksgiving Day this week is going to be a little different than Thanksgivings in the past.
Here are some of the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control we should all follow during these unusual times.
“If you will be hosting a gathering during the holiday season that brings people who live in different households together, here are some general considerations:
“Guests should be aware of these considerations and ask their host what mitigation measures will be in place during the gathering. Hosts should consider the following: Limit the number of attendees as much as possible to allow people from different households to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times. Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.
“Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much as possible. Even outdoors, require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
“Avoid holding gatherings in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces with persons who are not in your household.
“Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on the weather. Require guests to wear masks. At gatherings that include persons of different households, everyone should always wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose, except when eating or drinking. It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not in your household at all times.
“Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors. Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard.
“Encourage attendees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
“Provide guests information about any COVID-19 safety guidelines and steps that will be in place at the gathering to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Provide and/or encourage attendees to bring supplies to help everyone to stay healthy. These include extra masks (do not share or swap with others), hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, and tissues. Stock bathrooms with enough hand soap and single use towels.
“Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items such as serving utensils.
“Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between use when feasible. Use EPA-approved disinfectants.
“Use touchless garbage cans if available. Use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash. Wash hands after removing gloves.
“Plan ahead and ask guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering.
“Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people outside the household.
“Encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and for members of their own household only; avoid potluck-style gatherings.
“Wear a mask while preparing food for or serving food to others who don’t live in your household.
“All attendees should have a plan for where to store their mask while eating and drinking. Keep it in a dry, breathable bag (like a paper or mesh fabric bag) to keep it clean between uses.
“Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible.”
The most important thing to remember is to take these recommendations seriously. No one is immune from the Coronavirus and it would be foolish to ignore the recommendations of the CDC. While it’s probably too late to ask others guests to avoid contact with people outside their families for 14 days, the holidays are usually the most joyous time of year and help all of us get through the bleak winter season, but this year is different and to ignore the danger associated with this pandemic could mean spreading it to other family members and loved ones. We can all enjoy the holidays if we follow sensible guidelines for protecting ourselves and others.
No one is recommending that people skip the holidays this year; using common sense is the key. Remember, COVID-19 has already cost somewhere in the neighborhood of 247,000 lives in this country. This is a worldwide pandemic. Please be careful.
That’s —30— for this week.
