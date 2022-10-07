GREENSBURG - There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the experience and wisdom that comes as we get a bit older. Even looking at those gray hair or fine lines can give you a feeling of fulfillment.
However, what most people dread about aging isn’t just looking old; it’s also feeling old. Everybody wants to avoid all those aches, pains, and cognitive decline that sometimes accompany old age.
Yet, I’m here to tell you about some expert-approved strategies that can help you look and feel young, healthy and vibrant.
Let’s get started.
1. Meditate Daily
Constant surges of cortisol and adrenaline take a heavy toll on your mental, emotional, and physical health. They’re also one the biggest instigators of chronic diseases, like depression, high blood pressure, heart diseases, and dementia.
An effective way to slow down the effects of stress hormones is by meditating. You can do it for just five minutes a day for an hour, depending on your time and skill level.
The most important part of meditation is breathing deeply and avoiding pushing away thoughts that pop into your mind. If you do get any thoughts, simply accept them, then go back to your breathing.
Some people also repeat a mantra, such as a certain word, phrase or, prayer.
This is a relaxation response to the stressors of the outside world. “casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” I Peter 5:7
2. Volunteer Often
Jude 1:22 “And on some have compassion, making a distinction;” Helping others is a great way to stay young at heart. Studies show that our brain releases oxytocin when we help others, whether it’s a stranger or your best friend. This ‘feel-good’ hormone enhances your mood and counteracts the effects of the stress hormone cortisol.
Volunteering also gives you a sense of purpose, boosting your self-esteem and making you feel good about yourself.
Another benefit of volunteering is that you get to meet new people who share similar interests. It also strengthens your support network and boosts your ties to the community.
3. Exercise Regularly
Timothy 4:8 “For bodily exercise profits a little, but godliness is profitable for all things, having promise of the life that now is and of that which is to come.”
The great thing about exercise is that it doesn’t have to be grueling hour-long sessions at the gym. Exercise help reduces stress while strengthening your muscles.
There’s even been research done on the ability to rejuvenate the immune and digestive systems. Not only that, but physical exercise is great for boosting brain power as well.
So, they’re good for keeping your mind and body young. Other types of anti-aging workouts include:
Walking
Low-impact cardio routines
Standing calf raises
Swimming
Arm and leg crosses
4. Eat Right
Levitivus 7:23
“Speak to the children of Israel, saying: ‘You shall not eat any fat, of ox or sheep or goat.”
One of the best ways to feel and look young through all your years is to eat the right types of food. Certain foods contain the vitamins and minerals needed to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.
Pomegranates, berries, leafy veggies, and nuts are all great examples of what health experts refer to as ‘superfoods.’ They recommend we eat these foods daily because they contain high levels of antioxidants, amino acids, and loads of vitamins and minerals.
When taken in the right amounts, they help you sleep better, boost your immune system, and improve your memory!
5. Stay Hydrated
John 4:10 “Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”
Drinking water and other healthy beverages throughout the day help keep your cells supple and healthy. People who drink large amounts of water throughout the day tend to have fewer wrinkles and soft lines than those who don’t.
Some drinks, such as green tea, can potentially lower the risk of certain types of cancer. Even more impressive is that several studies show that drinking at least one cup a day can help boost your concentration and memory and keep your brain sharp.
Final Thoughts
Staying young through all your years is easy if you follow these tips. The important thing is to stay young at heart, adopt a positive mindset, and never stop learning or, laughing.
