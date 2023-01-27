“Come,” he said. Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on water and came toward Jesus.
Matthew 14:29
Encouragement
In Matthew 14, we read about Peter’s faith adventure, stepping out of the boat to walk toward Jesus. It’s an exciting story. Jesus called Peter to step out of his comfort zone, trust Him and follow His lead. And what happened? Peter walked on the water! He experienced something incredible because he dared to step out in faith.
Now think about your own life: how often do you stay stuck in the safe “boat” of your comfort zone, too scared to step out into the unknown and the new that God might be calling you into? How often do you settle for what is safe, familiar, and comfortable rather than taking a risk, stepping out in faith, and trusting God?
It’s tempting to think it was somehow easier for Peter because he was in the physical presence of Jesus. The truth is that Peter had no idea what would happen when he took that step of faith. He had no idea what God would do in response to his faith and obedience. But that didn’t stop him from stepping out and doing it anyway, because he trusted Jesus and knew that God loved him and wanted the best for him.
Jesus is calling us to do the same. And when we dare to take that first step in obedience to His call, we can experience miracles, see God move in incredible ways, and find new levels of joy and peace. Amazing things can happen!
Today, let’s choose to take a step of faith toward Jesus. To leave the safety of our ‘boat’ and trust that He will guide us through whatever might be waiting for us as we obey His call.
Prayer
Father, thank You for calling me to step out in faith and trust that You will lead me into all the new things You have for my life. Help me to be brave and courageous, to surrender my fears and worries, and to step out boldly in obedience to Your call. In Jesus’ name, I pray, Amen!
