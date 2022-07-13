GREENSBURG - Momentum continues to build across the nation to do more to support new and expectant mothers, and unborn babies, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. We've worked for years to make Indiana one of the most pro-life states in the nation, and I'm looking forward to building on our progress.
On July 25, I plan to join lawmakers back at the Statehouse for a special session to not only further protect the lives of the unborn, but also provide additional resources and support for pregnant women. While it's still too early to speculate on what form Indiana's pro-life legislation will take, I look forward to discussing these critical issues and finding the right way forward.
First passed in 2000, our Safe Haven Law has proven to save lives by helping new moms in crisis. This law allows newborns less than 30 days old to be safely and anonymously surrendered to a medical service provider or law enforcement agency without any questions asked. So long as the child being surrendered does not show signs of intentional abuse and is left in good faith, no information is required and legal action will not be taken.
Indiana's Safe Haven Law also protects those who safely and anonymously surrender a newborn in a Safe Haven Baby Box. Already, more than 80 baby boxes are throughout the state located at fire departments, hospitals and EMS stations. These temperature-controlled boxes meet strict requirements to guarantee the well-being of the child, and are outfitted with a dual-alarm system so that action can be taken immediately when a baby is placed inside. After an infant is examined and provided any needed medical treatment, Child Protective Services then works to place the baby with a family.
In Southeast Indiana, boxes are located at the Greensburg Fire Department, Seymour Fire Department, Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, North Vernon Fire Department and Norton King's Daughters' Health. Recently, a baby box was installed in Vevay in the EMS building, but more work must be done before it's in service. This week, I also had the opportunity to attend a dedication for a baby box in Scott County. It's great to see the momentum behind this tremendous effort to help women in crisis and give their newborn babies a chance to have a better life. So far this year, seven surrendered babies in Indiana are now safe.
It's clear we also need to do more to support pregnant women and new moms. That's why I supported a new law, which took effect July 1, that makes coercing a woman into having an abortion a felony and holds abortion clinics accountable for failing to report coercion to law enforcement. If coercion is detected, the provider will give the expectant mother information about counseling and financial resources, as well as telephone access and an alternative exit from the facility. I also supported another new law, giving more low-income Hoosiers access to important health benefits before, during and after their pregnancies. By raising income requirements for Medicaid, more women will be able to receive critical medical care. This care will also be extended from a 60-day period to a full year of coverage.
My goal is to seize on the historical opportunity to build on Indiana's pro-life track record and provide additional support to mothers and families. As a community, please help me spread the word about Indiana's Safe Haven Law and Safe Haven Baby Boxes. If you are pregnant and in need of help, please call the Safe Haven Crisis Hotline at 1-866-99BABY1 or visit shbb.org.
