ANDERSON - The whole thing started with a report circulating on conservative media that a Virginia public school district had banned students from reading books by famed children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel.
Things got so crazy that Loudon County Public Schools felt obligated to post a denial online.
“Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and are available to students in our libraries and classrooms,” the announcement read.
The rumor had been that the school board demanded all mention of the author be eliminated from the annual Read Across America Day held on Geisel’s birthday, March 2. What the school board actually did was to suggest that its schools “not connect Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss’s birthday exclusively.”
The rationale was simple.
“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” the school district said in its statement.
Then came word that Dr. Seuss Enterprises had decided to stop publishing six of Geisel’s books.
“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the announcement read. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
The decision, the organization said, came after months of discussion.
“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process," it said. “We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles.”
Fox News personalities and others in right-wing media took the news hard. They saw it as a clear case of “cancel culture.”
“We’ve now got foundations book burning the authors to whom they are dedicated,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted. “Well done, everyone.”
Amid the furor, Geisel’s books were flying off the shelves.
The irony, of course, is that Geisel was far from conservative. Were he alive today, he might well be lampooning many of the folks now rallying to his defense.
He had been a political cartoonist during World War II, and he carried some of the same messages forward into his children’s books. In an interview included in the book “Pipers at the Gates of Dawn,” Jonathan Cott suggested some of Geisel’s books were subversive. Geisel didn’t deny it.
“I’m subversive as hell!” he said. “I’ve always had a mistrust of adults.”
He was influenced, he said, by writers like Jonathan Swift.
“’The Cat in the Hat’ is a revolt against authority,” Geisel told Cott, “but it’s ameliorated by the fact that the cat cleans up everything in the end.”
His book “The Lorax” offers a cautionary tale about the environment. It features a businessman who destroys a forest of Truffula trees despite the protest of the Lorax. The Lorax speaks up, he says, because “the trees have no tongues.”
“The Butter Battle Book,” meanwhile, takes on the nuclear arms race.
“I don’t think my book is going to change society,” Geisel told USA Today in 1984. “But I’m naïve enough to think that society will be changed by examination of ideas through books and the press, and that information can prove to be greater than the dissemination of stupidity.”
Geisel never tried to hide the lessons his books sought to impart.
“Children’s literature as I write it and as I see it is satire to a great extent – satirizing the mores and the habits of the world,” he told Cott. “There’s ‘Yertle the Turtle,’ which was modelled on the rise of Hitler; and then there’s ‘The Sneetches,’ which was inspired by my opposition to anti-Semitism. These books come from the part of my soul that started out to be a teacher.”
Geisel is still teaching, nearly 30 years after his death.
