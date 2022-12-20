Just think, in less than a week, Christmas will be here! Without doubt, this is the most wonderful, most exciting, most magical time of the year! I readily admit that, to me, Christmas is a large collection of memories that stretch all the way back to when I was a kid and how exiting this time of year is, all the way to remembering last Christmas – and most of the ones in between! I recall with special affection when our boys were small and looking forward to Christmas morning more for them and seeing their delight as they opened their presents! That experience was even more rewarding – almost – than the Christmas mornings I recall from when I was a boy!
But Christmas is so much more than just the recollections I have of the holiday, it is a world-wide observance that takes many forms all around the world. So, to give you a flavor of what Christmas is about beyond your own set of personal recollections, I have turned to Wikipedia for a broader definition of this most joyous of holidays!
Here’s what they have to say, “The traditional Christmas narrative recounted in the New Testament, known as the Nativity of Jesus, says that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in accordance with messianic prophecies. When Joseph and Mary arrived in the city, the inn had no room and so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was soon born, with angels proclaiming this news to shepherds who then spread the word.” I wonder who the inn-keeper was who told them the inn was full?
Christmas is also, “an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25th as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. A feast central to the Christian liturgical year, it is preceded by the season of Advent and initiates the season of Christmastide, which historically in the West lasts twelve days and culminates on Twelfth Night. Christmas Day, a public holiday in many countries, is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christians, as well as culturally by many non-Christians, and forms an integral part of the holiday season organized around it.” I’m sure all the foregoing is correct, but it certainly doesn’t lift the spirit of create that special “tingle” I remember from Christmas Eves past!
This, I think, comes a little closer to the mark, in terns of stirring our own Christmas memories: “Popular modern customs of the holiday include gift giving; completing an Advent calendar or Advent wreath; Christmas music and caroling; viewing a Nativity play; an exchange of Christmas cards; church services; a special meal; and the display of various Christmas decorations, including Christmas trees, Christmas lights, nativity scenes, garlands, wreaths, mistletoe, and holly. In addition, several closely related and often interchangeable figures, known as Santa Claus, Father Christmas, [and] Saint Nicholas, are associated with bringing gifts to children during the Christmas season and have their own body of traditions and lore.”
The most famous poem ever written about Christmas was written by Clement Clarke Moore in 1822, entitled “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” We’ve all heard it many times, or should have heard it many times. Here, therefore, are some things you don’t know about, perhaps, the most famous holiday poem ever written!
After Moore wrote the poem he named “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” he read it to his children on Christmas Eve. A friend visiting from upstate New York was so impressed, she sent it to a newspaper editor who published it the following year. It first appeared in the Troy Sentinel on December 23, 1823.
An original copy of the poem Moore wrote and signed for an acquaintance in 1860 sold for $280,000 to a Manhattan CEO in 2006 who later read it to guests—in a protective plastic sleeve—at his holiday party.
Clement Clarke Moore was a writer and Professor of Oriental and Greek Literature, as well as Divinity and Biblical Learning, at the General Theological Seminary of the Protestant Episcopal Church, in New York City. The seminary was developed on land donated by Moore and it continues on the same site at Ninth Avenue between 20th and 21st streets, in an area known as Chelsea Square.
Just in case you’re not familiar with the poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” here’s just a speck of it to remind you of the day that’s coming in less than a week “’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse; the stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there…” And the very last line, “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-night!”
That’s—30—for this week and have a very Merry Christmas!
