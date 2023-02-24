GREENSBURG - It’s hard to believe we are already in the first week of Lent. Where has the time escaped to? It seems the older I get; the faster time goes by. So, what about Lent? What should we do during these six weeks leading up to the glorious time we call Easter? The day we celebrate the resurrection of Our Lord Jesus from death.
Historically, Lent is when we do a lot of soul-searching and repentance. This is a special time of the year in which we take our life situations and work of them to become better and not bitter in life. Finding peace is so important, but first, we must deal with the stuff that keeps us from experiencing peace.
So you’re working toward inner peace. Perhaps you’ve already settled into a harmonious routine and feel like you’ve already found the tranquility you’ve been seeking. Your journey doesn’t end there. Nope, it’s a lifelong endeavor of maintaining your happiness and fulfillment. It’s not something to fret over, though. It’s an exciting journey – and it starts here:
1) It is what it is
You’ve heard the saying, and you’ve probably said it yourself. But have you lived up to it? Every time you try to fight what life is handing you, you’re just creating a struggle for yourself. This is one of those practices that are ongoing. Practice accepting that it is what it is in each moment.
2) Confront your feelings
Stop with the “I’m fine” speech. If you’re feeling something (negative, positive, or anything in between), show yourself some respect and allow yourself to experience those feelings! Life is too meaningful not to acknowledge your feelings and let them be expressed appropriately.
3) Pay attention to every facet of your life
That twinge of guilt? An overdue bill? Dirty windows that need to be cleaned? Often times, we ignore things that seem like “little things,” but over time, these things add up and pile on top of each other. Pay attention to your life – especially when it pertains to your well-being.
4) Peace > Performance
Sure, we all love to perform well and aim for success. Sometimes it comes at a cost, though. If you notice yourself overpromising and working too hard at the expense of your happiness, tone it down and take some time to find peace with yourself.
5) Minimize clutter
Take a look around your home. It may be time to minimize the clutter if it doesn’t bring you a sense of peace. If you’re a disorganized person, start small. You may be inclined to live among the clutter, but this does not keep you on top of things. If you make it a regular habit to de-clutter, you’ll feel tremendous relief.
6. Prayer and study
During the journey of Lent, don’t neglect prayer. Daily prayer is so important to finding strength for the Lenten journey as you move forward in life to correct some things that neef correction. Study the scripture. There are plenty of devotionals that will help you during this time. It’ll make the journey better and keep you from becoming bitter over things that have become stagnant in life.
These tips are among many of the tactics to achieving and maintaining a sense of inner peace in your life. Welcome to the journey! It’s a long journey (lasts a lifetime), but it’s certainly worth it. You don’t have to embark on this alone. Peace is a universal feeling and an experience that we all deserve —gather your friends and family to join you on this exciting endeavor!
