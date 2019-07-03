Are you enjoying this “good ole summertime” we’re having right now?
I enjoy summer, but I like mine just a bit cooler than this. But I’m not complaining too much. At least the faucet got turned off, but it is supposed to turn on and off this week. The farmers had some pretty dry days to get wheat combined and hay made. I imagine there will be a lot of double cropped beans on the wheat stubble.
I can remember days back on the farm when I got to drive the tractor pulling the wagon to pick up bales to take to the barn. I thought I was quite grown up when I was doing this, but I always feared I would turn the wagon over .That was before the days of large, round or square bales. They were small in comparison to what comes out of the baler today.
This is county fair time and our’s is right around the corner. I hope you are planning your entries. Complete details are available at the Extension Office so pick up your book today.
This is also picnic time. I’ve been hearing that our family will have homemade ice cream sometime this week. Never mind the sugars. I enjoy it and make up with the rest of the food I eat.That sounds like a good idea to cool off.
The garden is slowly yielding some veggies. So far it has been a good berry year. My favorite is raspberries and I’ve had my share so far. I think the blackberries are turning so they will be ready soon. I see blueberries advertised. I am not too fond of them, but they will do in a pinch. I will share a berry recipe or two with you so you can decide for yourself what you like.
EASY BLACKBERRY COBBLER
1/2 sick butter, melted
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup milk
2 cups berries
1/2 cup juice or water
3/4 cup sugar
Melt the butter in 8 - or 9-inch dish. Combine flour, baking powder, 1 cup sugar, and milk; mix well. Pour on top of melted butter. Mix the berries, juice and 3/4 cup sugar. Pour over top of batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
BEST EVER BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
1/2 cup butter
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 1/2 cups blueberries
2 cups flour
1/2 cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Beat butter until creamy; add sugar, then eggs, one at a time. Beat in vanilla, baking powder and salt. Fold in half the flour, then half the milk. Add remaining flour and milk. Fold in blueberries. Fill greased muffin cups 2/3 full. Sprinkle with sugar-nutmeg mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 - 30 minutes. Cool 30 minutes. Makes 12 regular muffins or 6 jumbo muffins.
PEACH CRUMBLE
8 peaches, sliced
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup flour
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter
Arrange peach slices in bottom of buttered 8-inch square pan. Sprinkle lemon juice over peaches. Blend flour, sugar, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse corn meal. Sprinkle crumb mixture over peaches. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool. This can be used with other fruits as well.
