GREENSBURG – As I look at the calendar, there are several events coming up.
Of course, there’s the Super Bowl and then Valentine’s Day. I enjoy watching the Super Bowl, but could do without all the halftime events. Just play the game. Then there is Valentine’s Day. I always enjoying sending Valentines to several of my friends, especially shut-ins and, of course, my great-grandchildren. I guess it brings back school memories. I often helped with parties at school and being a room mother. It was always fun to see the children exchange valentines. We also got to bake cookies and other treats and take them to school for the parties.
The Homemakers have several events coming up. The Madison District spring meeting will be on March 20 in Brown County, and our International Program will be on April 20. More info as it is available.
If you are having a Super Bowl party here are a few recipes you may want to try.
Sweet Sausage Balls
1 8 oz. tube of crescent rolls
24 miniature smoked sausage links
1/2 c. melted butter
1/3 c. chopped nuts
3 T. honey
3 T. brown sugar
Unroll crescent dough and separate into triangles; cut each lengthwise into three triangles. Place sausages on wide end of triangle; roll up tightly. Combine remaining ingredients in a 11 by 7 inch baking dish. Arrange rolls, seam side down, in butter mixture. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Makes two dozen.
i always enjoy making some desserts with cherries or strawberries at Valentine’s Day.
No-Bake Cherry Dessert
2/3 c. graham crumbs
2 T. brown sugar
2 T. melted butter
4 oz. softened cream cheese
1 T. powdered sugar
1 c. whipped topping
1 1/4 c. cherry pie filling
Combine crumbs, brown sugar and butter. Press into an ungreased 9 by 5 inch loaf pan. Beat the cream cheese and powdered sugar and fold in the whipped topping. Spread over the crust and top with the pie filling. Chill and serve. Makes four servings.
Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie
1 9-inch baked pie shell
3 oz. pkg. cream cheese
2 T. sugar
3 T. light cream
2 c. fresh strawberries, mashed and undrained
2 tsp. lemon juice
3/4 c. sugar
2 T. cornstarch
1 c. whipping cream
Blend cheese, sugar and cream in a small bowl. Spread in bottom of pie shell. In a saucepan, combine strawberries, lemon juice, sugar and cornstarch. Cook, stirring constantly over medium heat until mixture is thick and clear. Pour over cream cheese in pie shell. Chill. Garnish is whipped cream and whole fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Apple Sauce Mold
1 pkg strawberry gelatin
1 c. boiling water
1 10 oz. pkg frozen strawberries, undrained
1 T. lemon juice
1 c. apple sauce
1 c. sour cream
1 c. small marshmallows
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in frozen berries and let thaw. Blend in apple sauce and lemon juice. Pour into square pan and chill until set. Combine sour cream and marshmallows and spread on gelatin. Cover and chill several hours. Cut in squares to serve.
Strawberry Banana Trifle
1 c. sugar
1/4 c. cornstarch
3 T. strawberry gelatin
1 c. cold water
1 pt. fresh strawberries, slices
1 3/4 c. instant vanilla pudding mix
3 med. banana, sliced
1 T. lemon juice
6 c. cubed angel food cake
2 c. heavy whipping cream
In a saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch and gelatin; stir in water until smooth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in strawberries; set aside. In a bowl, combine milk and pudding mix. Beat on low for 2 minutes and set aside. Toss bananas in lemon juice; drain and set aside. Place half the cake cubes in trifle bowl. Layer with half of the pudding, bananas, strawberry sauce and whipped cream. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Top with additional strawberries. Makes 14 servings.
