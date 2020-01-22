RUSH COUNTY - As we get the new year started, it’s time to start thinking about what could be the most important resolution any of us could make. It’s time to start thinking about taking better care of ourselves this year. Physical health becomes even more important as time passes. Suffering from aches and pains, back problems, joint stiffness, lack of energy – all of the vicissitudes that seem to come as we get older are, in many cases, due to nothing more than the tendency to become more and more sedentary as we age.
We’ve all seen that ad with the line, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” In many cases, not in every case, obviously, people are likely to take tumbles because they don’t get enough exercise. There are accidents like tripping over something, slipping on a wet surface, or a hundred other reasons that have nothing to do with muscle strength and balance. The problem is that in many instances people are no longer strong enough to get back to their feet.
So what do our televisions tell us to do to avoid things like falling downstairs, for instance? Why, it’s simple! Just buy a stair-lift that will make it possible to ride up and down stairs, or buy a cane, or buy a chair that tips forward, or buy a bathtub with a door in it! There is no limit to the gadgets on the market that make it even easier for people to allow their muscles to continue to atrophy – until lots of people find themselves confined to a wheelchair because they’ve become too weak to even stand.
I don’t mean to suggest that there aren’t good medical reasons why many people need help doing things like walking, standing, getting in and out of a bathtub and climbing stairs, but there are plenty of older people out there who have simply allowed themselves to lose so much muscle tone that they can’t do ordinary things like getting out of a chair.
Always check with your doctor first, but here are some tips to stay healthy as the years go by, offered by the Mayo Clinic: Keep moving. “Physical activity can go a long way toward fall prevention. With your doctor's OK, consider activities such as walking, water workouts or tai chi — a gentle exercise that involves slow and graceful dance-like movements. Such activities reduce the risk of falls by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility.
“If you avoid physical activity because you're afraid it will make a fall more likely, tell your doctor. He or she may recommend carefully monitored exercise programs or refer you to a physical therapist. The physical therapist can create a custom exercise program aimed at improving your balance, flexibility, muscle strength and gait.”
“Wear sensible shoes. Consider changing your footwear as part of your fall-prevention plan. High heels, floppy slippers and shoes with slick soles can make you slip, stumble and fall. So can walking in your stocking feet. Instead, wear properly fitting, sturdy shoes with nonskid soles. Sensible shoes may also reduce joint pain.”
“Remove home hazards. Take a look around your home. Your living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, hallways and stairways may be filled with hazards. To make your home safer: Remove boxes, newspapers, electrical cords and phone cords from walkways. Move coffee tables, magazine racks and plant stands from high-traffic areas. Secure loose rugs with double-faced tape, tacks or a slip-resistant backing — or remove loose rugs from your home. Repair loose, wooden floorboards and carpeting right away. Store clothing, dishes, food and other necessities within easy reach. Immediately clean spilled liquids, grease or food. Use nonslip mats in your bathtub or shower. Use a bath seat, which allows you to sit while showering.”
“Light up your living space. Keep your home brightly lit to avoid tripping on objects that are hard to see. Also, place night lights in your bedroom, bathroom and hallways. Place a lamp within reach of your bed for middle-of-the-night needs. Make clear paths to light switches that aren't near room entrances. Consider trading traditional switches for glow-in-the-dark or illuminated switches. Turn on the lights before going up or down stairs. Store flashlights in easy-to-find places in case of power outages.”
But what if you fall and simply aren’t strong enough to get back up? Assuming you’re not injured, here’s how to get up: Don’t move for a few minutes because moving too quickly can cause more harm. Slowly roll onto your side. Slowly push up into a crawling position and crawl slowly on hands and knees toward a sturdy chair or piece of furniture. Place your hands on the seat of the chair, one at a time. Supporting yourself with the chair, bring your strongest leg up to a 90 degree angle by putting that foot flat on the ground. Keep the other leg in a kneeling position. Slowly push up to a standing position using both arms and legs. Slowly turn around and lower yourself on the chair.
There are also several exercises that will make it easier to stand after a fall. Perhaps the best one is to practice standing and sitting using a sturdy chair until you can do it 10 times in a row. Be sure to use your leg muscles and core to decelerate instead of just plopping into the chair.
Staying fit is ultimately the best way to avoid falling and, if you do fall, being able to get back up. Taking care of ourselves is a great resolution to make for 2020! It’s not too late! Facts!
That’s - 30 - for this week.
