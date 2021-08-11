CLEVELAND, Ohio—The first time we came to this ballpark, it went by a different name, and we left after the fourth inning.
In those days, the Cleveland Indians played their home games at Jacobs Field, aka “the Jake.” My son was young then, not yet in the first grade. Baseball is a game that rewards patience and a mature attention span.
My little boy tired early that day.
A couple years later, though, he fell in love with baseball. He played every chance he got.
After that, we went to ballparks—major league, minor league, college, high school, travel and amateur—whenever we could. He insisted on staying for the last out, regardless of weather conditions or any other consideration.
He studied the game with a puritan’s zeal. Baseball diamonds became his temples.
And Progressive Field—the Jake’s name changed as his love of the game took root—was and is his mother church.
He became an Indians fan in part because I was.
I was born in Cleveland. Some of my earliest memories were of attending Indians’ games with my father.
The Tribe played in those days in the cavernous and ramshackle Municipal Stadium. I remember going to the games with my dad, more impressed with his love of baseball than I was with the game itself.
I became devoted to the Indians not just out of a love for the team, but because I felt a strong pull to the city on the lake. It struck me young that Cleveland was a place often overlooked and forgotten, a city rarely given the respect it deserved.
Perhaps my lifelong affinity for lost causes first flowered there.
My son’s reasons for loving the Tribe are his own, and I won’t presume to speak of them.
Suffice it to say, though, that our devotion to this team that hasn’t won a World Series title since 1948—a dozen or so years before I was born and more than a half-century before my son was—formed yet another strand in the father-son bond.
Every year, we traveled to see several Indians games. Often, we’d stay for an entire weekend, seeing three or four games.
A couple of times we brought my father along. Once, while we were killing time on a long afternoon before a night game, we drove around the city. My dad—my son’s grandfather—pointed out places where he’d worked, telling stories about what life was like in this city when I was even younger than my son then was.
We stopped in the blue-collar neighborhood where my birth family lived after my younger sister was born. We stepped out of the car, gloves and ball in hand, and walked over to the playground behind our old home.
There, on the ground where my father first taught me how to play baseball, we played a game of catch. As I threw the ball back and forth in those delicious moments with my father and my son, I thought, “I will remember this.”
My son and I are back at Progressive Field after a three-year absence. His own playing schedule in 2019 made our annual pilgrimage impossible—and the pandemic, of course, made 2020 a wipeout.
It feels good to be back.
Like coming home.
My son and I talk as we always do about the game and the Tribe. We analyze obstacles to success and discuss hopes for the future. We cheer when the Indians play well. We shake our heads when an inning or a game eludes the team’s grasp.
The big controversy in Cleveland now is over the team’s impending name change from Indians to Guardians. I like the new name, but I probably just would have gone with “Tribe” myself.
That’s because Cleveland always has been tribal to its core, filled with ethnicities, eccentricities and fierce loyalties.
My son says it’s going to take him some time to get used to the change.
But he’ll still be a fan.
So many things change over time.
The ballpark where my dad took me to see games no longer exists. The one where I first took my son goes by a new name. And the team itself is changing its own name.
But the things that matter most remain unchanged, and they endure.
Yes, they endure.
