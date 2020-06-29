Dear Editor:
As secretary of the board of directors and a member of the Tree County Players (TCP), I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) for recently awarding our organization the FY21 Arts Operating Support I grant.
As Greensburg's community theatre group, TCP is an all-volunteer and non-profit organization, so we are very thankful to be the recipient of this grant. The board of directors and our members would also like to extend our thanks to our public officials: Senator Chip Perfect, Representative Cindy Ziemke, Representative Greg Pence, Senator Todd Young, Senator Mike Braun, and Governor Eric Holcomb.
Thank you all for your continued support of the arts, and especially your support of the National Endowment for the Arts who in turn support state art agencies and regional arts organizations by strengthening creativity in many communities resulting in increased opportunities for participation in the arts.
TCP is nearing its 50th anniversary, and we are so excited to celebrate this special milestone. The organization was started in 1971 by several local theatre enthusiasts, which included former State Representative Cleo Duncan. Our mission statement, "Enriching the Community Through Performing Arts Experiences", is fulfilled primarily through theatrical presentations during each season.
The Main Street Playhouse was purchased in May 2017. Since moving to our new location, we have experienced several well-attended performances and successful, show-packed seasons. These efforts are allowing us to expand performing arts opportunities in our own community.
As the board of directors have attempted to discuss the upcoming season, challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic have made it difficult to schedule a normal slate of productions. The health and safety of our patrons and audiences are of the utmost importance to us. We are currently in talks of producing a virtual show this fall, possibly hosting an outdoor staged reading, posting masterclass videos on social media, and opening our doors once again to the public in 2021.
Please check out our website or Facebook page for information as it becomes available. We believe that our organization continues to achieve its goals by moving in the right direction and adding to the cultural aspect of our community. Once again, thank you for your continued support of our theatrical efforts and we look forward to safely performing for our audiences once again. "The show must go on!"
Sincerely,
Amanda Gault
TCP Secretary 2019-2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.