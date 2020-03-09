A few weeks ago, President Trump gave, as is required by federal law, the annual State of the Union address for a joint session of Congress. It doesn’t really matter if we liked the speech or not, it is the President’s Constitutional duty to present it to the Congress of the United States. I’m sure many of you watched this year’s speech, but did you notice what was going on behind him? There are two chairs there: one for the Vice President, who serves as President of the Senate, and the other for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In this case, the occupants of the two chairs were Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Did you happen to notice what Speaker Pelosi did at the end of the speech? She stood and made a point of holding her copy of the speech up and tearing it apart a few pages at a time. She could have left it on rostrum, tossed it on the floor, or done a hundred other things with it, but no. She was clearly making a visual statement about what she thought of it. I have never seen anything so disgraceful and disrespectful ever done by a public official in my life! It doesn’t matter what she thinks of Donald Trump. The point is he is the President of the United States, like it or not. She owes respect at least for the office if she has none for the man. She also owes respect for the official copy of the State of the Union report she was given. It is, after all, a federal document. To stand there and tear it up is something one might expect from middle schoolers, but certainly not from the Speaker of the House of Representatives. It was obvious grandstanding of the vilest sort.
I received an email from a friend of mine a few days ago that puts an interesting twist on Pelosi’s actions. Did she commit a felony on camera? “Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution states that the president ‘shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.’”
‘”We saw the President do exactly that when he gave a copy to Nancy Pelosi for the House of Representatives, and another copy to Vice President Pence as president of the Senate. By handing them those papers, President Trump complied with his constitutional duties (a speech is not required), and those papers officially became a national document and part of our national archives.”
“By destroying the copy given to the House of Representative, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi violated 18 USC § 2071, which reads: ‘(a) Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office, or with any judicial or public officer of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.’”
“We all saw her tear up the President's official communication for the House. And the law is clear. She should be prosecuted and removed from office.”
“Continuing with Section (b) (18 USC § 2071. Section 2071 (b)
‘Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States. As used in this subsection, the term 'office' does not include the office held by any person as a retired officer of the Armed Forces of the United States.
“As we see, not only is she liable for prosecution, she is also now unfit for office.
“She committed this crime in a very public manner, on the floor of the US House of Representatives, showing great contempt not only for the rule of law, but for the office she holds and the American people she supposedly serves.”
Do I think she will ever be charged with the violation of the foregoing provisions of the United States Code? It seems unlikely, but given the way she so blatantly stood and, for all to see, ripped in half the House of Representatives’ copy of the State of the Union report, it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility that it could happen.
Here’s what Representative Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said, “Nancy Pelosi disgraced herself, her title, the US Congress, and our great country with this disgusting response at the end of the President’s State of the Union address tonight. She should be stripped of her gavel by the American public this November.”
In addition, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said, “As Speaker of the House for four State of the Unions by a President of the other party I am disgusted and insulted by the viciously partisan action of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech.”
At least I’m not alone in condemning what the Speaker did. We’ve come to a sorry state of affairs in American politics. I wonder if anybody in Washington knows she probably violated federal law.
That’s - 30 - for this week.
