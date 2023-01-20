Maybe you have noticed that since COVID has been introduced into our lives, tempers seem to have flared more than usual. There could be any number of reasons for this, but regardless of the reason anger must be managed. I hope you find this column helpful if anger management is an issue.
You can’t believe they did it. Of all people, turning on you this way. You want to react in kind, drawing on the anger flowing through you to lash out. Make the other person hurt as much as you do right now.
Wait a minute. You can’t. You’re not that person. You don’t want to BE that person. You’re better than this.
But how do you stop anger before it gets the best of you?
Take a Walk
Walking will burn off some of the adrenaline while getting outside, giving you a distracting change in scenery. And it works even better if you’re walking away from the object of your anger. Sometimes all you need is some space.
Pay Attention
Like walking, exercise is good. Also, anger tends to tighten you up, so a good stretch, or even better, practicing progressive muscle relaxation, will knock the tension out.
Say Something
Choose a pet phrase or mantra which calms you. Say it slowly and deliberately several times to put your focus elsewhere.
Visualization
Escape somewhere else. Remove yourself from the situation that has made you mad and find a quiet place to visualize something peaceful. Build in as much detail as possible to make it as real as possible. Stay in this vision until you feel yourself start to calm down.
Do Something Grand
Take your anger and turn it into activism. How can you use this to change the world? Sign (or start!) a petition. Volunteer. Get involved in the community and make the world a better place.
Write About It
Journaling can help you work through your emotions in a way that might even help prevent you from getting mad the next time. Understanding what it was about the event which triggered you will help reshape the trigger entirely.
Switch Perspective
It can be hard to use empathy when you’re upset. But if you can see things from their perspective, it might help calm your response. Many times anger comes from misunderstanding the situation.
Forgive
This technique falls under the expert level of anger management. By being the bigger person and forgiving the other, you’ll find you no longer have reason to be mad at all.
Prayer
Praying for the one who shows anger or hostility towards you is a great way to shift your focus toward God and determine how He wants you to handle the situation.
The key to this is simple: don’t let anger take control. The last thing you need is for you to fall under the power of negative emotion. Use the anger to make a better place or let it go entirely. In the end, you’ll be happier you did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.