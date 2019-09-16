Your vehicle can show your gratitude for our emergency personnel. Purchasing a First Responders license plate tells these men and women thank you for their commitment and dedication to protecting your family and community. Money from these plates go to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Foundation and provides financial support for critical public safety needs across the state.
The First Responder license plate, which was redesigned last year, features a colorful display of six first responder personnel along with their respective emblems. It honors police, firefighters, conservation and correction officers, dispatch personnel and emergency medical services. Drivers with this license plate send a clear message to our responders that they support their dedication and commitment to serving our communities.
Revenue from these license plates provides grants for local public safety projects. These grants can be up to $4,000 and pay for projects like equipping emergency responders with protective and rescue gear, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, portable breath testers, defibrillators and other medical equipment.
Some of these items might cover everyday operations, but others are larger purchases that some departments on limited budgets might not be able to replace easily. This money can also increase inventory and replace equipment that might have broken, cannot be repaired and needs replaced.
This equipment can further help protect us. For example, new ice water rescue gear is lighter, allowing teams to suit up faster, saving valuable seconds to get to a scene.
Our local public safety agencies are eligible to apply for these grants and are encouraged to consider this funding source. Last year, the foundation distributed more than $250,000 across 46 Indiana counties.
The First Responder license plate is an extra $40, with $25 going directly to the foundation. Hoosiers interested in displaying their support of our public safety personnel on their vehicles can purchase the license plate online at in.gov/dhs.
