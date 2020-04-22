Thank you, Hoosier farmers.
Coronavirus has disrupted so much in our country. Yet this tumultuous period has not stopped our farmers from planting, harvesting, growing, ranching, and producing. There must be food on the table, and our farmers are putting in the work. So I thank you, Hoosier farmers, for working hard each and every day to keep our families fed and rising to the challenge in the midst of a global pandemic.
These times are no less uncertain for our farmers and their families. Despite these uncertainties, our agriculture community continues to prepare for the new planting season, care for their livestock, and provide quality dairy. With farms still operating amidst uncertainty and falling prices, Congress has secured $23.5 billion to support our agriculture producers. This past month, Congress and President Trump boosted trade relief in USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation and provided additional funding for livestock producers, dairy farmers, specialty crop farmers, and local agricultural groups. Rest assured that we will always fight for farmers.
During this time of crisis, our community has learned who we truly cannot live without. The agriculture community has never let us down, and we see more clearly than ever how indispensable they are. I hope we can all reflect on the sacrifices our farmers make to put food on the table for our families.
Hoosier state products fuel this country: from the turkeys at thanksgiving, to the ethanol in our hand sanitizer, it is because of our farmers that our grocery store shelves are bountiful. We recognize that in times of hardship, it is because of our farmers that we are able to put fresh fruit and vegetables on our kitchen tables, and that we can buy milk to fill up our children’s cereal bowls. It is because of our farmers that we have ethanol to fuel our cars and trucks.
So on behalf of the Sixth District of Indiana: Thank you, Hoosier farmers. Your perseverance, endurance and service to our communities is noticed and is endlessly appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.