GREENSBURG – It is a fact that I had Covid, or Covid’s little sister (or whatever it’s called). But Covid was not what made me so sick. That was a UTI, so sneaky that I had no idea it was there. I believe Covid would not have attached itself to me had not been for the UTI.
Being so sick for a couple of weeks was horrible, but some good things happened too. In more than 60 years nothing has changed my mind about the people of Decatur County. I knew soon after moving here that I was among the best of the best. I still am, and I’m grateful.
I do want to tell you that yes, I did have the fifth shot, but had no idea that bad things were floating around in my system when getting it. Sure, I felt reasonably well for an 87 year old. But then I started forgetting things that I’d done for many years. I’ve taken a mild thyroid pill first thing in the morning for at least three decades. A week went by with not even thinking about taking it. Odd, I thought. Old age? I went to the grocery, filled up the cart, then realized that I had left my purse at home. That had never happened before. Then I realized something was wrong. It was confirmed.
I was indeed very sick and the reasonably nice Pat Smith apparently leaves the house when she gets that sick and some cantankerous old lady takes her place. Buddy, though, was a perfect little guy and understood that I didn’t mean it when I yelled for him to “get out and stay out!” It was a UTI like none I’d ever had before. A trip to the Columbus hospital, a trip to the Decatur County Emergency Room, and the care of some mighty good friends got me to the present stage. That is, incredibly weak, but determined to get stronger. I will never be able to thank certain people adequately for their patience and help they gave.
That includes Lou Alexander who now lives in California, and who wrote the column when I was too sick to do so – the first time anything has ever kept me from writing it. He never said a word when it turned out that I forgot to use his last name when introducing him in the column to readers. A 1965 graduate of Greensburg High School, Lou has been involved in journalism all of his working days.
The list also includes Mollie Hunter, Registered Nurse, flight attendant and wonderful friend. The list includes Beth Lutes, who took me to the Columbus hospital for an infusion and the daughter of the late Amy Osting, It includes Susi Johannigman, who never lost patience with a very sick and cross person. It includes Terri Kramer Boyd, who got three books from the library for me and caused me to get a fresh new attitude about available books. I have read mysteries for so many years that it never occurred to me that I might try something else. Terri went to library and got books that have changed my reading habit for good. It has opened up a whole new world of books for me again.
She chose “Everybody Always” by Bob Goff, “Reaching for the Moon” by Katherine Johnson, and “My Name is Selma” by Selma Van De Perre. They are great books. Longtime friend Mel Fox sent me the book “Sit, Stay, Heal” by Renee Alsarraf, who is a veterinary oncologist. Mel and I are animal lovers and she certainly knew it would be something I’d love to read. Barb McLaughlin brought coffee and a tasty roll and helped in so many ways.
So many people offered to help and I wish I could repay them all, but I will never forget.
Thanks, everyone, for prayers and good wishes.
