Proverbs 16:20 He who heeds the word wisely will find good, And whoever trusts in the Lord, happy is he.
Are you happy? Do you often find yourself wishing for more happiness? Or, do you wish that you had more moments of joy? It can be elusive, so some people will go to the greatest lengths just to capture a short moment of happiness.
The Declaration of Independence was written in 1776, and in it, happiness is included with life and liberty as an inalienable right. Then, how on earth can it be so elusive? It may come down to the fact that it’s difficult to measure happiness. How can you quantify it?
It’s subjective. What makes you happy will not be the same as what makes me or your children happy. From the psychological standpoint, though, we can’t understand happiness unless we can quantify it.
When we talk about happiness, we are referring to someone’s satisfaction. It could be a brief moment, or it might be throughout a lifetime.
Additionally, you don’t need to express it just to enjoy it. Happiness can be internalized in varying degrees, whether it’s euphoria or simply mild satisfaction.
Positive feelings and thoughts fuel happiness, which psychologists refer to as positive affect. Negative affect is the contrast between the negativity and low moods of pessimists.
