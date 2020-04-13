For any readers out there who were inclined to support Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid to be the Democratic candidate for President of the United States, it might be useful to read an article published in Politico Magazine in the July 9, 2015, issue written by Michael Kruse. Rather than rewrite what Kruse wrote, this week I’m going to quote a few sections of the article that, perhaps, few of his supporters were aware of in their glee over Bernie’s free-stuff-for-everybody approach to politics.
“Before Sanders was a U.S. senator, before he was a congressman, before he was mayor of Burlington — before he won one shocking election, then 13 more — he was a radical and an agitator in the ferment of 1960s and ‘70s Vermont, a tireless campaigner and champion of laborers who didn’t collect his first steady paycheck until he was an elected official pushing 40 years old.” Well, that’s one thing he and Joe Biden share in common – both have spent their careers getting paid to vote.
“After he graduated from James Madison High School in 1959, he went to Brooklyn College for a year before transferring to the University of Chicago, where he joined the Congress of Racial Equality, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Student Peace Union and the Young People’s Socialist League. He read psychology, sociology and history. He read Marx, Lenin and Trotsky.” Being a socialist is not a new ideology for Sanders. He is, as I have written before, really nothing but an old hippy from the left-wing movements of the 1960s. He graduated in 1964 with a degree in political science.
“He bounced around for a few years, working stints in New York as an aide at a psychiatric hospital and teaching pre-schoolers for Head Start, and in Vermont researching property taxation for the Vermont Department of Taxes and registering people for food stamps for a nonprofit called the Bread and Law Task Force.” Following college, Sanders didn’t have much of a career in mind. He lived with a woman, Susan Campbell Mott, in New York. They also lived in Vermont together. While living in Vermont, the two of them had a child together.
“He ran on the Liberty Union ticket for Senate in a special election in early 1972, and for governor later in 1972, and for Senate again in 1974, and for governor again in 1976, never getting more than 6 percent of the vote.” His political success in the 1970s obviously wasn’t much of a success. “Liberty Union was a ragtag new party — small, anti-war, left-wing — that existed only in Vermont. Some people called it a socialist party, but it had no official affiliation. Sanders and other members had generally egalitarian sensibilities, advocating for the young, the old, the poor and the rights of women and workers.” Here’s what he told the Bennington (Vermont) Banner newspaper in 1971 – I think it has a rather familiar ring to it. “In America today, if we wanted to, we could wipe out economic hardship almost overnight. We could have free medical care, excellent schools and decent housing for all. The problem is that the great wealth and potential of this country rests with a handful of people …”
While Sanders was busy agitating, Kruse wrote, although his political message was “clear and unwavering,” his private life was “complicated and less settled.” It sounds to me like his political rhetoric hasn’t changed much at all since the early 1970s. His message is actually just about the same today. The only real difference is, for some reason, more people are listening to him because the chance of getting free stuff appeals to some people – young ones especially.
Sanders ran for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in 1981 and won by 10 votes. His official salary was $33,800 which was more money than he had ever made in his life. Kruse writes, “He was the socialist mayor who somehow had gotten elected in the immediate wake of the inauguration of Ronald Reagan. He was, as Rolling Stone magazine declared, the “red mayor in the Green Mountains.” Another writer, Louis Berney, wrote of Sanders at the time, “…as Sanders prepares to take over the helm of Vermont’s largest city, little is known about the man.” He left office in 1989 and was elected to Congress in 1990. He has held public office ever since he was first elected mayor of Burlington. Since announcing his run for president, people like Kruse have tried, with little success, to find out more about his personal life. Kruse writes that there are “parts of his past that to this point have gone largely unknown or unchecked.”
Here are some of the things Sanders is for: Medicare for all, a $15 minimum wage, tuition free public college, canceling most student loan debt, and a $1.7 trillion climate change plan. The total estimated cost of all that? About $19 trillion dollars! When asked, he ducked the question of how he planned to pay for it all, except to say he’d soak the rich. Overall debt in this country would rise from 74% of Gross Domestic Product last year to 154% of GDP by 2026 and, don’t kid yourselves, taxes would have gone up significantly on more than just the top 1% of taxpayers. Furthermore, we would be well on our way toward socialism! His proposals would have expanded the role of the federal government in the lives of everyday Americans to a level never seen before – except in countries where socialism has been tried before – and where it has always failed.
That’s —30— for this week.
