Recently, a friend of mine sent me some very funny on-line political posters. As I was scrolling through them, one in particular caught my attention and I’d like to share it with you. It goes, “Imagine you have 25 years of experience in your job. A new guy comes with no experience and immediately begins running circles around you. You had your boss convinced there were legitimate reasons for not getting stuff done. And the new guy does it anyway. Imagine your resentment, fear & bitterness over the potential loss of your job and power. Now you know why Washington, D. C. hates President Trump.”
Upon reflection, I think the foregoing pretty much hits the nail on the head when it comes to why official Washington really does dislike the president. He’s really not one of the career un-elected bureaucrats who, up until recently, have been running our government. Trump, like him or not, is a businessman who knows how to get things done – that, after all, is exactly what he has been doing as a private sector entrepreneur for years. He’s used the power of the presidency to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and regulations to get things done.
I can give you a firsthand example of just how it works. During the time I spent in the Army, there were full-time civilian employees of the Army who were also members of the Army Reserve unit I was in. So, not only were they members of the Reserves for weekend drills and summer camp, their full-time jobs were working for the Army five days a week, just like a regular job. Their lives, as civilian employees of the Army, were controlled by a massive set of Army regulations that filled any entire cabinet with volume after volume that controlled how absolutely everything was done.
There was a regulation for everything, even to such things as acceptable colors of paint that could be used to paint an office. Instead of simply that gray was an acceptable color, it was CR-1530 or something like that. The secret to the success of these employees of the Army was knowing where to the find the regulation that would tell them how to do everything that had to be done. The net result was that civilian employees of the Army really didn’t have to do any thinking at all. There was no creativity, no imagination, no innovation whatsoever. It was all controlled by AR-1246, paragraph 43, and sub-section B, paragraph (VII). (There probably really is a regulation that matches the one I just made up.) For example, in order to order more forms, it was necessary to fill out a form to order more forms.
Here’s one more example that, I think, perfectly illustrates the way unnecessary jobs were justified (I may have told this story before but it needs to be told again). The commander of the unit I was in was a Major General. On a few occasions, I had the opportunity to talk with him and he at least knew who I was. One drill weekend he saw me outside his office. He called out, “Sergeant, come in here.” Needless to say, I went in immediately. He told me he wanted me to draft a letter for his signature by such-and-such a time on a long forgotten subject – and he told me to bring it to him as soon as it was completed. My reply was simple, “Yes sir.” I did as he ordered.
Happily, he liked the letter, signed it and gave it to his Chief of Staff to mail. Well, that seemingly innocent exercise caused quite a stir. The proper chain of command had not been followed. I was reprimanded for not giving the draft to the Sergeant Major of my section, G-1, for review first. Then it was supposed to go to the Deputy Section Chief, then to the Section Chief, then to the Deputy Chief of Staff, and finally to the Chief of Staff so they could all sign off on the letter before it was given to the General. The point was to let the General know that all those people had read and approved the draft, which meant a cover sheet on the draft of the letter, where all aforementioned people initialed their approval of the draft, before it was given to the General. That was all well and good, at least by government standards, except that’s not what the General told me to do.
That story is true and illustrates what’s wrong with government generally. Way to much needless paperwork, too many people needlessly reviewing needless paperwork, with the result that not much gets done in a system clogged with people making sure they can justify jobs that really are completely unnecessary. That’s why government is so inefficient and why not much gets done.
On the other hand, things do get done in the private sector because all those intermediate steps in the decision-making process don’t exist. People working in the private sector are paid to get things done, not slow things down to justify their unjustifiable positions – and that’s why the entrenched bureaucracy hates President Trump – he’s not one of them. He’s used to getting things done and that is perceived as a threat to everybody who’s in an unnecessary government job. When the job title is Assistant Deputy Under-Secretary to the Deputy Under-Security to the Under-Secretary to the Secretary of Commerce or whatever, you just know all those jobs aren’t necessary. You would never find that sort of nonsense in a well-run private sector business.
But when a man comes along who’s background is totally in the private sector and is elected President of the United States and starts running things like a business, it’s easy to see why the Deep State would hate him, they might be exposed as holding totally unnecessary jobs.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
