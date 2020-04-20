One of the most contentious and controversial topics floating around today is climate change and man’s impact on it. I have written about this before, but this time I have looked for truly authoritative research on the topic and have, perhaps, found some information worth reading.
The important thing to do, initially, is to ignore the exaggerations that come close to Chicken Little’s belief that the sky was falling. It seems clear that the climate is getting warmer, but the best research I have found says the climate is supposed to get warmer – just as the time will come when it will get cooler! It is also true that man has had an impact on the increase, but not much.
Here’s what the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has to say on the subject: “The Earth’s climate has changed throughout history. Just in the last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreat, with the abrupt end of the last ice age about 11,700 years ago marking the beginning of the modern climate era — and of human civilization. Most of these climate changes are attributed to very small variations in Earth’s orbit that change the amount of solar energy our planet receives. The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit (0.9 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere. Most of the warming occurred in the past 35 years, with the five warmest years on record taking place since 2010.”
Now, before the prophets of doom start wringing their hands, it’s important to remember that the earth’s surface temperature has risen only 1.62 degrees over the last 140 years or so. It would have probably risen anyway during that period, but probably not as much.
Further proof of global warming can be found in the surface temperature of the oceans. NASA says, “The oceans have absorbed much of this increased heat, with the top 700 meters (about 2,300 feet) of ocean showing warming of more than 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1969.”
Keep in mind, we’re talking significantly less than one degree increase over the past 50 years.
So, we can at least conclude that the current warming trend is due, in part, to human activity since around 1950.
“The current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 percent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia.” But in terms of absolute numbers, “The global average and combined land and ocean surface temperature shows a warming of 0.85°C, in the period 1880 to 2012, based on multiple independently produced datasets.”
That’s less than one degree of increase over the last 132 years.
Climate scientists say the important thing to remember is the slight increase in global temperature has to be in context with the sort of warming or cooling cycle we are in at the present time. Ice ages have occurred throughout Earth’s history: the earliest was over 2 billion years ago, and the most recent one began approximately 3 million years ago and continues today (yes, we live in an ice age).
“Currently, we are in a warm interglacial that began about 11,000 years ago.”
As a matter of fact, scientists predict that a “mini-ice age” is coming within in the next 15 years. According to “Science Alert” a new model that “predicts the solar cycles more accurately than ever before has suggested that solar magnetic activity will drop by 60 percent between 2030 and 2040, which means in just 15 years’ time, Earth could sink into what researchers are calling a ‘mini-ice age.’” The last “mini-ice age” plunged the northern hemisphere into a series of bitterly cold winters between 1645 and 1715. One could conclude, therefore, that human activity just might reduce the impact of another “mini-ice age” through ongoing global warming, but it hardly seems likely that a one degree increase in the earth’s temperature will make all that much difference. Maybe human activity will even make the “bitterly cold winters” less bitterly cold.
One of the most common hand-wringing issues associated with the global warming craze is that sea levels have been rising as a result of human activity. The research I found suggests that over the last 100 years sea levels have risen somewhere between 3.9 to 7.8 inches. All that really means – if the research is accurate – is that at high tide ocean water will come up the beach between 4 inches and 8 inches more. Keep in mind that this data covers the last 100 years, not the last 10 minutes. Also, the alarmist assertion that polar ice sheets are melting is simply false. Although alarmists frequently point to a recent shrinkage in the Arctic ice sheet, that decline has been completely offset by ice sheet expansion in the Antarctic. Cumulatively, polar ice sheets have not declined at all since NASA satellite instruments began precisely measuring them 35 years ago.
In conclusion, it is true that global warming is taking place, just as it is supposed to take place, but it also true that global cooling will also take place. Mankind’s impact, however, has impacted global warming only marginal. Global temperatures run in cycles and we just happen to be in a warming cycle.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
