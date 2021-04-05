RUSHVILLE - The airways are filled with all sorts of information these days; some is true, some false, some just opinion, some to only further a political agenda, and some that just twist the facts to suit the author’s point of view.
For example, I recently received an email about the last election that asks the question: “If there are 133 million registered voters, how could 159 million votes have been cast?” Sounds like a good question on the surface, and if you don’t bother to look any farther could bolster the case that lots a ballots cast were actually phonies. But if you look a little deeper, there’s more to it than just the appearance of phony ballots being cast.
For example, there were only 133 million (more or less) registered voters last November so how could 159 million votes have been cast?” The answer, according to USA Today, is that there are actually more than 213 million registered voters in this country, therefore, millions of people who are registered to vote simply chose not to do so. Remember, the original question said, “133 million registered voters,” not 100% of all registered voters. The percentage who actually took the time to vote who were registered was somewhere between 60 and 65%. So, you could easily have 159 million votes cast out of a potential of 213 million registered voters. Twisting the language just a little and the presumption becomes there were “only” 133 million registered voters, which just isn’t the case.
Here’s another example: During a recent press conference, a spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America said, “You need to be a boy to be a Boy Scout.” A female reporter in the crowd shouted, “Where does it say that?” The spokesman said, “In the name, Boy Scouts.” I like that one.
But the best quotation of all and, perhaps, the most well-articulated, goes like this: “History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. And if it offends you, even better. Because then you are less likely to repeat it. It’s not yours to erase. It belongs to all of us.”
Think about that for a while. History is what it is. It is a record of our past, for better or worse. Should we, for example, forget The Holocaust? One of the slogans that defines the state of Israel, for example, is, “Never Forget.” And by that they mean they will never forget the slaughter of nearly six million Jews and other minorities by the Nazis during World War II. Should the museums and monuments to one of the most horrific tragedies in human history be dismantled because they offend some young Germans today? Probably not. The death camps have been preserved; the ovens are still there. I’ve been to Germany and seen them. On the other hand, it is illegal in Germany to display the symbol of National Socialist German Workers Party, the swastika. The Germans would probably like to forget the “Nazi Period”, as it is called, and unless you look for it it’s been pretty well papered over. Not so with the Israelis. They don’t want the world to ever forget what happened to them, and if we’re not careful it could happen again someday – if we destroy the history of the past.
As a Civil War buff, I think I can see both points of view. Unlike today’s deluge of information, the issues that brought about the American Civil War are not cluttered with an overabundance or information, both pro and con. During Lincoln’s second inaugural address he said, “Both parties deprecated war, but one of them would make war rather than let the nation survive, and the other would accept war rather than let it perish. And the war came.”
The Civil War was about three issues: State’s rights verses preservation of the Union and, perhaps, the greatest sin of all, the abolition of slavery. Now, over 150 years later, the statues and monuments to the Southern leaders are being removed from public property in the south. Those reminders of the war were put there to glorify the heroism of southern leaders, and I get why the descendants of those who were held in slavery would want them removed from the town square. The last thing the south should want is tribute being paid to those who were fighting to preserve that “peculiar institution.” No matter how brave the southern soldier may have been, the cause for which he fought was just as wrong then as it is today. So, taking down the statues and removing the monuments to the “lost cause” is an activity whose time has probably come. I can see why people would support that movement, but at the same time, history is being destroyed.
That does not excuse us from getting our facts straight about the Civil War, The Holocaust, the difference between equality and equity, the importance of preserving history, or the outcome of the last fall’s vote totals.
Because of the previously noted deluge of information now available at our fingertips, it’s more important than ever to have a questioning mind and not to take everything we hear or read at face value. A lot of what’s out there simply isn’t true and it’s up to each of us to learn the difference between fact and fiction.
That’s —30— for this week.
