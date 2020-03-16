March is a month dedicated to supporting music in our schools, which makes it a perfect time to look at the importance of music education. This is the time to highlight how music embraces teamwork and involves elements of other subjects such as math, history and science. It’s easy for people to only see the performance aspect of music, but there is so much more that goes into music education. As the artistic director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC), I see every day how music education can positively benefit students of all ages.
In an article by the National Association for Music Education, they list 20 important benefits of music education. The most prevalent ones that I have experienced are the development of creative thinking, improvement of memorization skills and problem-solving. Students learning music will of course develop skills to excel musically, but these skills are also transferable to all other areas of education. On average, experience with music performance is correlated to higher SAT scores. Musical skills continually benefit students throughout their lives, helping to build a well-rounded individual who is competent in areas like math and science, and can also employ creativity.
The New England Board of Higher Education tells us that core school subjects are not the only subjects that have an impact on career preparedness. Being involved in school music programs helps a student develop teamwork, advanced mental processing, increased hand-eye coordination, enhanced language capabilities and improved memory. If that’s not enough evidence to stress the importance of music education, Psychology Today also states that musicians have more gray brain matter, which increases auditory processing and memory.
The ICC understands the benefits of music and helps to bring this opportunity to the community by serving more than 5,000 young people. We take pride in not only allowing students to take part in music, but to also pursue excellence in music. Many pieces go into helping students understand and create music, and much of the work is behind the scenes, happening before the students take the stage. They need to learn a high-quality repertoire and the importance of musicality, style and proper techniques. The understanding of music does not rely solely on students, either – parents, teachers and administrators should all be involved. The participation and support of these groups is key to the success of any performance. When the audiences and supporters feel personally invested, the performance takes on a whole new meaning. The general population can help to support these programs by attending concerts or donating funds to help us continue our mission.
One way that the ICC supports school involvement in the arts is through our multiple community-wide programs. For example, our Innovations program allows our instructors to go into schools in the community and offer clinics and workshops to music teachers, free of charge. Additionally, our Neighborhood Choir Academies offer programs that allow children to participate in an afterschool ICC experience at an affordable rate and even perform at one of our season concerts. The ICC works hard to support music teachers and give them as many opportunities as possible, and almost all of our teacher development programs are free of charge.
Music in Our Schools Month provides a time to advocate for the continuation of musical excellence, as well as the incredible amount of work done by music teachers. The arts allow students to go beyond normal career preparation and become uniquely ready for the future. Supporting these programs is critical for the success of students. Creating future leaders is a job for the entire community, and one way to be a part of this important task is by encouraging a child to participate in musical excellence. If you would like to be involved in ICC programming or help to support our music teachers, visit icchoir.org/for-teachers.
