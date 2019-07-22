Thinking of myself as a sort-of military history buff, there’s something that has perplexed me for some time.
During World War II, there was a very clever device invented that was called a “flail” tank. The flail was made up of heavy chains that ended with a steel ball about the size of a softball at the end of each chain. The chains were attached to a rapidly rotating drum that was mounted on two arms which extended far enough in front of a Sherman tank not to hit the tank as long as the turret reversed so it’s canon barrel pointed to the rear. The forward motion of the tank made the drum spin rapidly enough to cause the chains to strike (flail) the ground in front of the tank. The force with which each chain struck the ground was violent enough to detonate any land mines planted in the tank’s path without damaging the flails or the tank.
Since land mines and especially anti-personnel mines had been planted by the retreating Germans all over the likely roads on which the Allies would travel, they were an effective way to slow the Allies advance by inflicting enough injuries and damaging enough equipment to make their advance costly.
Now, keep in mind that this was all happening in the 1940s. The flail-tank wasn’t without its problems, as any untested unconventional piece of equipment would be, but it worked!
Now, let’s fast-forward to the conflicts currently going on in the Middle East, beginning with Desert Storm in 1990-91. Instead of calling them land mines or anti-personnel mines, explosives buried in the ground were called improvised explosive devices, (IEDs). While IEDs may not be the same quality as mass-produced anti-personnel mines, the point is they still work, as attested to by the number of veterans who have lost arms and legs as a result of an IED going off beneath them or beneath a Humvee, which can carry up to nine soldiers, or other personnel vehicles. IEDs also have been effective against other types of lightly armored personnel carriers.
What I don’t understand, therefore, is why we haven’t used an updated model of the flail-tank to explode IEDs before our troops are killed or injured by them? They’re not perfect, you contend? It seems to me that if a modernized flail-tank was only successful 50% of the time, which would conceivably mean only half as many soldiers are killed or permanently injured, it would be worth it! For that matter, we now have the technology to have remote controlled flail-like devices that would eliminate the use of any manned flail-tanks that could be destroyed by rocket propelled grenades or other types of shoulder-fired weapons.
Maybe it’s the cost of producing some type of flail tank, but that seems like a flimsy reason not to protect our soldiers from losing one or more arms or legs when the technology is available to avoid horrific injuries that, if they don’t kill the soldier, will at least ruin his or her life forever. I think that’s particularly true when one considers that we were using flail-tanks in war over 70 years ago.
I suppose that there have been improvements in how IEDs are made, but the word “improvised” in “IED” suggests that these explosive devices perhaps aren’t as sophisticated as our ability is to defend against them. Furthermore, we know that technologic advances have made our weapons systems better, including the flail- tank. The best answer seems to be the remote controlled flail-tank or some version of it, will likely still have enough power, armor, and weight to set off IEDs before our troops find them while advancing on foot.
The use of remote controlled weapons is not a new idea, either. We can also go back to WWII to find Germany’s “Goliath” remote-controlled demolition vehicles. At present, there are over a dozen remote-controlled weapons already in use.
Here’s what Lt. General Richard Lynch of the Army’s Installation Management Command said, “As I think about what’s happening on the battlefield today... I contend there are things we could do to improve the survivability of our service members. And you all know that’s true.”
Further, Major Kenneth Rose of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command had to say on the subject, “Machines don't get tired. They don't close their eyes. They don't hide under trees when it rains and they don't talk to their friends... A human's attention to detail on guard duty drops dramatically in the first 30 minutes... Machines know no fear.”
He could also have added that machines don’t have families, wives, or children. Machines also don’t need VA hospitals or the prospect of living the rest of their lives with a debilitating injury that, perhaps, a machine could have helped avoid.
Is there a danger down the road someday that we will have created weapons with such sophisticated artificial intelligence that they might turn against us for some reason? Maybe, but way, way down the road – assuming that we’re stupid enough to allow the development of artificial intelligence to reach the point where a weapons platform might want to take over the world! Knowing that might be possible at some far off date, one would think that we would never let that happen.
For the time being, a remote-controlled flail-tank seems like a pretty sensible idea to me.
That’s – 30 – for this week.
Paul Barada is a retired Rush County businessman. He may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
