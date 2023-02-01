GREENSBURG – Do you read the G.A.C. Gazette? That’s the newsletter from the Greensburg Adult Center. I don’t get to go to the Adult Center, but I sure do enjoy that Greensburg Adult Center Gazette when it comes every month. It’s much more than a newsletter with jokes, advice, games, what kind of events are coming and so much more.
I’ve said many times that I prefer a newspaper over anything on the Internet or computer. It might be my age. After all, when we were growing up we had newspapers, and that was just about the only news we had except the radio, but a with a newspaper we didn’t have to listen to anyone else’s idea of what the news meant.
Monty Shields, the Director of the Adult Center, has put information about Valentine’s Day in the February issue of the Gazette. It says that, “About 190 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year and that doesn’t even include the hundreds of millions of cards school children exchange.” I remember when we took valentines to school for each student in our class. Not sure when that custom stopped, but not before fifth grade, I’m sure.
There’s information about the Farmer’s Almanac that states we will have light snow around the 10th of February. We’ll have a fast moving storm system for Valentine’s Day and sunshine for President’s Day. There’s also a really fine story about holidays and special foods in America and other countries for Mardi Gras.
Of course, there are notices of many events and things to come. There are winners of bridge, euchre and canasta, and a funny thing for canasta when the first is listed and the “Booby Prize.” It’s fun to see who won the Booby Prize each Monday during January, but those names are listed including, of course, the winners. Results from bridge and euchre are also listed, but just the last or least score, not the Booby Prize winner.
Then there is one page devoted to every day of the month coming up and listing everything that will happen on any day that month. Bertha Head, Board of Directors president, writes each month and for February she wrote something many of us will understand and sympathize with. She has been going through photo albums and envelopes full of photographs, many of them waiting to give to the subjects in the photos. “Then they can pitch them if they want to. Just don’t ask me to do it,” she wrote.
There is a page devoted to events you might want to add to your calendar. The annual turkey dinner at Bread of Life, scrapbooking, Fitness Room, some ideas for spring events, and the asking for pro or con suggestions. There are some cartoons too. The notice of the tax preparation at First Baptist Church is coming up and there is a list of things we must provide to have it done with a drop off option that will be available. It tells when, and that appointments are required plus more.
There’s the budget and birthdays for the month; for example, today is JoAnn Cronin’s birthday and tomorrow will be Ella McKelvey’s. There are two games including the one where we are supposed to find words on the grid – my favorite (it really is fun) – and a crossword puzzle in each issue. Plus all kinds of surprises.
I’m impressed by the number of ads in each issue. The advertisers know that it will mostly be us older people who see their ads, but I strongly believe that many of them advertise because it helps the Adult Center and the G.A.C.Gazette.
Did you know that the Adult Center does not charge for membership. Bertha Head said, “We operate on donations only. Grant applications are hard to find and we don’t always qualify.”
It’s a great newsletter. Thank you, Bertha. Thank you, Monty.
