GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Daily News has always had someone who wrote a column. In the 1940s and '50s Murray Gordon wrote a column titled "Twigs from the Tower Tree." It was very popular. One could say it was the Facebook of the day. People would let him know when something unusual, funny, sad or just something had happened. The following are taken from a few of his columns.
September 1944 Greensburg Daily News columnist Murray Gordon reported that Decatur County's Captain Bill Hunter and W. O. Stuhrenberg had met and visited together during a stroll along the banks at Waikiki.
September 1947 he wrote the trouble with some political candidates is that they wait until six weeks before election day to start smiling with the result that their faces become so wrinkled a lot of voters think they are too old to hold office.
About the only things that seem to be coming down this fall are the hemlines of ladies' skirts, church attendance, the temperature and a few fall leaves.
The fame of Greensburg as "the town with the tree on the Courthouse Tower" apparently knows no bounds. A letter addressed recently by Mrs. Fink of Buffalo, N.Y. to her cousin Miss Vessie Riley, Town With Tree on the Court House Tower, Indiana" was promptly delivered by the postal service.
Said the doctor to the nurse, holding up a pair of scissors: "I really didn't think he had it in him."
Maybe, suggests Frank Marlin, the reason FDR used a cuss word when he was handling the voting machine was that it wouldn't vote but once.
Isn't it a sad commentary on modern progress that as automobile horsepower goes up, drivers' horse sense continues to go down?
A New Year's resolution to be a little more considerate of its patrons might be in order for an Indianapolis dining room where I ate recently. After waiting for what seemed like an hour for a sad sack waitress to fill my order, I complained to the management. Finally the victuals were brought, with profuse apologies and a ticket for same which had these words on the back. "Thank you. It has been a pleasure to serve you. Please call again." Oh yeah, I will - maybe in the year 2003.
I wonder just how many would-be poets our famous courthouse tree has inspired to take off on a fantastic flights of rhyming in the past 85 years? Every few months, it seems a new one is uncovered. The most recent to come to my desk, a very lengthy one, was sent to Mrs. J. C. Lester, of Stuart, Fla., who found it in a scrapbook belonging to her late grandmother, Mrs. Emily A. Taylor, who spent her entire life in Greensburg. The poem was written by Professor D. Eckley Hunter, who got his inspiration when he addressed a teachers' institute here about 75 years ago. It was first published in the Greensburg Standard August 22, 1884. Mrs. Lester is the former Merle Taylor and was born near Letts. Her parents were John and Mollie Taylor. Hugh and James Taylor are uncles.
Mrs. Dick Robbins thought she was hearing Halloween spooks a few evenings ago when a man's bass voice cut in on a television broadcast and said: "J.W. Holcomb, J.P. Greensburg." A few minutes later it was repeated. Later Mrs. Robbins learned that the voice was that of Ed. Schwendenmann, state policeman, who was broadcasting over the transmitter of his patrol car parked in front of Mr. Holcomb's home next door. The television receiver had been so close to the police transmitter that it had picked up the sound waves.
One day I'll tell you more about Murray. Norm Voiles worked with him and can tell us a bit too.
