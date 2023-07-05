RUSHVILLE - Tuesday of this week we observed Independence Day, the Fourth of July! But it’s interesting to note that July 4, 1776, was only the day on which we declared our independence from Great Britain. It was not the day on which we actually became independent.
Actually, “On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, voted unanimously to declare independence as the ‘United States of America’. Two days later, on July 4, Congress signed the Declaration of Independence,” according to Wikipedia. But that historic event didn’t mean we were independent. What followed was the Revolutionary War which lasted until 1783 when the Treaty of Paris was signed, officially ending the conflict between the United state and Great Britain.
Then, “On November 25, 1783, George Washington led a procession through New York City on horseback as the final British soldiers boarded their boats to leave the harbor. Victory celebrations were held in the city, and the day would be remembered as ‘Evacuation Day.’’” Negotiations next took place that led to the signing of The Treaty of Paris which was finally ratified by Congress on January 14, 1784. So, technically, one could argue that the United States of America didn’t come into existence until that date, almost eight years after it was declared. From a strictly factual point of view, it was one thing to declare independence from Great Britain, and quite another to become independent.
To complicate things even further, over a year earlier, King George III formally acknowledged American independence and ordered the end of hostilities on December 5, 1782. Then, peace negotiations took place in Paris, with John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Jay representing the United States. Negotiations, which lasted until November 25, 1783, concluded with the signing of the Treaty of Paris, which legally recognized the United States as an independent country, but the actual treaty wasn't ratified by the newly created United States Congress until two months later, on January 14, 1784.
Wikipedia further notes, “A distinct American culture separate from Britain had already developed by the 1750s. A plainness in fashion and speech was common, originating from Puritan standards of the colonial era and reasserted by the revolution. The United States in the 18th century saw a proliferation of newspapers and magazine, many of which were in print only briefly. Political essays such as The American Crisis, Common Sense, and The Federalist Papers were influential in shaping the early United States. Full-length books also addressed political concepts regarding the revolution, including Letters from an American Farmer by J. Hector St. John de Crèvecœur and Notes on the State of Virginia by Thomas Jefferson.” Therefore, the movement toward the creation of an American nation began long before independence was ever declared in 1776 and finally realized in 1784.
One can ask the question, therefore, why among so many important – and sometimes conflicting – dates was July 4 chosen to celebrate American independence? “Barbara Clark Smith, a curator of political history at the National Museum of American History, told USA TODAY that it was an ‘extraordinary achievement for these colonists to get together’ to adopt the founding declaration. They did find a way to put differences aside and join together to work for a common goal. ... While declaring independence, they also declared interdependence.”
History also tells us that, “July 4 became more widely observed by Americans following the War of 1812. Independence Day became the most important nonreligious holiday for many Americans by the 1870s, and Congress passed a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.” So, it was some 94 years after the actual signing of the Declaration of Independence that the event was legally declared as an official federal holiday: Independence Day!
All the foregoing notwithstanding, Americans have been celebrating Independence Day for the last 247 years in one way or another. That makes the American experiment in self-government the longest on-going attempt by any nation to sustain democracy in the history of the world, and to this day we are still working toward the creation of a “more perfect union” although we’re still not there yet. That’s why Juneteenth is now an annual holiday observing the end of slavery in the U.S. It marks the day (June 19, 1865) when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas. It is also referred to as the “Second American Revolution.” It’s yet another step on the road to that creation of a more perfect union.
That's —30— for this week.
