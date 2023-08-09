Hats off to our Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band for again doing a great job by placing 13th out of 37 bands at the Indiana State Fair Band Day contest. It just shows how a lot of practice and the three county high schools working together can accomplish rewards.
It would be nice if people could always work together and share their talents for the good of their families, community and the world. Not only the band, but most of our sports teams have to work together to reach their goals. It seems most of our elected officials have the attitude of me first. Maybe they could take a lesson from our young people! Growing up, we always shared our extra garden vegetables with our neighbors and in our area we still do, as well if they needed help putting out a crop or harvesting one they know we will always be there to help.
So much for that. I think it is time to give you recipes you may want to try.
Lemony Pineapple Iced Tea
16 c. water
24 bags of tea
6 fresh mint sprigs
3 1/3 c. sugar
3 c. unsweetened pineapple juice
1 c. lemon juice
In a stock pot, bring water to a boil. Remove from heat. Add tea bags and steep 10 minutes in a covered kettle. Discard tea bags and mint and add remaining ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar. Refrigerate covered until cold. Serve with ice.
Cashew Chicken Rotini Salad
1 16 oz. pkg. spiral or rotini pasta
4 c. cubed, cooked chicken
1 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained
1 1/2 c. sliced celery
3/4 . thinly sliced green onions
1 c. each red and green grapes
1 5 oz. pkg. dried cranberries
1 c. ranch dressing
3/4 c. mayonnaise
2 c. salted cashews
Cook and drain pasta. Meanwhile, combine chicken, pineapple, celery, onion, grapes and cranberries. Add drained pasta. Whisk dressing and mayonnaise, pour over salad and toss to coat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Just before serving add cashews. Makes 12 servings.
Triple Fudge Brownies
1 small pkg. instant chocolate pudding mix
1 reg. chocolate cake mix
2 c. chocolate chips
Powdered sugar
Prepare pudding according to package directions. Whisk in dry cake mix. Stir in chips. Pour into a greased 15 by 10 by 1 inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Dip
I 8 oz pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. softened butter
3./4 c. powdered sugar
2 T. brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. mini chocolate chips
Blend cream cheese and butter until creamy, add remaining ingredients. Serve with apple slices or graham cracker sticks. Makes 2 cups.
Apricot-Ricotta Celery
3 dried apricots
1/2 c. ricotta cheese
2 tsp. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. orange zest
5 celery ribs, cut into 1 1/2 in pieces
Process everything but the celery in a food processor until blended. Stuff or pipe onto celery. Chill until serving. This is a nice after school snack! Makes about two dozen.
