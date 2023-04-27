GREENSBURG – Last week I told some young friends that the subject for the column this week would be about Sergeant Alvin C. York because I know a descendant of his. My young friends had not heard of him. So I told them that Gary Cooper played York in the movie about him and they didn’t know who he was either Of course, the fact that the young people have jobs, children, a husband, and cooks, cleans and does the washing makes that easier to understand!
If you read this though I know you have heard of Sergeant York and no doubt admire his history. York isn’t a real familiar last name around here. I knew Jeanie York was from Tennessee, and I knew Sgt. York was too, so the first time I met Jeanie I asked if she was related to the World War I hero. She answered that he was her great-great-grandfather. It’s been a while, but I finally got to talk with her about him. Jeanie works at the Greensburg Daily News as a multi media account representative. Sgt. York died four years before Jeanie was born, but she knew her great-grandmother, “Granny Gracie.”
Alvin C. York was born in Pall Mall, Tennessee where his family farmed. He was the third child, and the oldest boy, of 11 children, so he supported the family after their father died in 1911. He only had nine months of school but learned many skills, including becoming a real marksman while he hunted for game in the Tennessee mountains to feed the family.
Three years after the death of his father, York found religion after attending a meeting of the Church of Christ in Christian Union which forbade any violence. He joined the church in 1915 and adopted the strict moral code. It changed his life, but there was soon to be a real problem. World War ! started and, although he tried to file for an exemption as a conscientious objector, he was denied because his church wasn’t recognized as an official sect of Christianity. His pastor even tried to testify of the young man’s faith. So, when he was drafted into the Army he knew he had to do what the Army required of him.
He reported to Camp Gordon in Georgia (later named Fort Gordon) in the fall of 1917. He was assigned to the 328th Infantry Regiment, 82nd infantry Division. The Army soon recognized that York was a skilled marksman, but he continued to struggle with the idea he would kill other humans. Major Edward Buxton spent hours talking to York and even quoting Bible passages. He left the meetings still confused, but more willing to listen to other viewpoints. He went home and finally made the decision to follow orders.
He was sent to France June 27, 1918. On October 8, 1918 York and his unit were sent to capture a railroad, but their map was in French and the unit wound up behind enemy line where they ran into a German unit. York and his men captured them, but the Germans yelled for nearby enemy soldiers who made an effort to take on the Americans. By this time the Americans had lost all their sergeants, so York took command and, while the remaining men returned fire, York captured the machine gun nest. For leading an attack on a German machine gun nest, gathering 35 machine guns, killing at least 25 enemy soldiers and capturing 132 prisoners, York received the Medal of Honor and the French Croix de Guerre. He also received other honors from other countries.
Next week I’ll share what happened after that. Thank you, Jeannie York!
