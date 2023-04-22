GREENSBURG – A discussion that started in June of 2022 about the sculpture of a bison that sat on the southeast corner of the Greensburg Courthouse has “reared its horned head” on social media and in conversations over fried chicken at the Knights of Columbus on Mondays.
If you’re just now hearing of the intrigue-filled bison story, here’s where it currently stands.
In 2016 the Association of United Ways in Indiana sponsored the statewide Bison-tennial Public Art Project.
A large fiberglass hollowform bison was provided to 95 cities in the state as a fundraiser, in the hopes that local artists would decorate them and they would be proudly displayed as part of the state’s 200th anniversary.
Community leaders in Greensburg like the Decatur County United Fund, Main Street Greensburg, the city of Greensburg, Decatur County/Greensburg Tourism, and GDC Chamber of Commerce chipped in $300 each, and shortly thereafter one of the white fiberglass behemoths showed up at our door, so to speak.
Local artists Marci Ping and Lauren Reed painted it with scenes of the Decatur County countryside, and it was placed on the southeast corner of the courthouse to be enjoyed by all.
It was one of Greensburg’s first truly modern photo ops. Tourists to Greensburg snapped photos of it and it was lovingly gazed at by locals for six years.
Then it disappeared one bright June morning in ’22 and an unknown Daily News reader snapped a photo of the bison strapped into a grey Dodge pickup truck as it made its unheralded escape.
I really have to attribute the entire story to the craziness on social media.
After one person decided to ask the question “Where is the bison?” Facebook contributors did the rest.
So, I started asking some questions.
I talked to several community leaders and the answer I got was, “It’s OK. It might be back someday.”
As I watched the news one evening last week, I noticed someone had picked up the bison thread again.
As a sideline to the conversation, you should know that I am a declared bachelor; I get to arrange my home anyway I want.
An old hospital desk (I got it from Maddux’s) stands in front of my couch so I can watch TV, eat, love on the dogs, etc. It’s lazy, but it certainly is handy.
It’s my nest.
So during movie watching one recent evening, as I thumbed my way through Facebook pages, I noticed the controversy about the bison was starting again
I read the posts of several townsfolk, apparently ready to grab pitchforks, baseball bats and torches and march to the Decatur County Courthouse.
“The question is, if it was taken to possibly be repainted or repaired” said an angry Facebooker, ”then why do the people who should know… know NOTHING??”
Another Facebooker suggested that whoever took the bison “should be prosecuted!”
Even though it didn’t have the animus to get anyone thrown into Facebook jail, it did stir up quite a buzz.
Someone even made some snide remarks about our new sheriff, questioning his part in the dastardly deed.
So, when I smelled feathers burning I talked to the mayor’s office and they reported that the bison had been removed due to its “disrepair and condition.”
The United Fund Board gave the Stellar Committee possession of the bison and they say that a funding source had not been found yet and “it’s still unclear at this time whether restoration or repair (of the bison) is viable.”
To jog your memory, the Stellar Committee consists of members of the Greensburg Mayor’s office, Visit Greensburg (Tourism) , Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Greensburg, and the Decatur County Community Foundation, and their job is to carry on the initiatives of the plan put together in 2015 in an effort to win the Stellar grant.
Okay, but where is it, this fiberglass brute that is at the center of so much community discussion?
Stay tuned as the saga continues.
