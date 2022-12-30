Christmas is the best time of the year, especially when it involves family. It's the one time of the year that families get together to celebrate together.
Of course, at least from my perspective, it is also the most hectic time of the year. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has an entirely different perspective regarding family get-together time.
This year, we had a special new family member, our second great-grandchild, born a week before Christmas.
As you might imagine, that little one was the center of everybody's attention. Therefore, everybody had to hold the little one at least once.
I could see the little one had absolutely no idea what was happening. Although these were wonderful memories for us, that little one will never remember this time together.
One daughter was taking pictures of just about everyone, which is important. The one picture she took, and I probably was the only one who understood, was between The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and that little great-granddaughter.
The beauty of that picture was there was the oldest and the youngest person in our family together.
It was a fun time, and when it was all over, everybody went home, even the family's newest member.
That night my wife and I sat together reflecting on our family get-together.
As we sat together drinking hot apple cider, we reflected on the past year, which was a transitional year for us.
Sighing deeply, I said, "It sure has been a great year, hasn't it?"
"It was a great year," she said, "but the new year is going to be so much better."
"What's so new about the new year?" I asked.
She looked at me as though she had never seen me before, and said, "It's a new year, and everything is going to be new."
"What do you think is going to be new about this coming new year?" I responded.
"Everything will be new this coming year, and I can't wait to see all the new stuff."
Pausing for a moment, she then said, "Last year, we didn't even know at this time that we were going to have a great-granddaughter. She is new in our family."
Well, she had me on that one for sure.
"So," I said rather slowly, "what will be new this coming year?"
"Everything is going to be new this coming year." She said with a smile dancing on her face.
"Except for a new family member," I said to her, "everything this next year is going to be the same."
She could not let me get away with that and said most vehemently, "Everything is going to be new. Trust me."
I had her just about where I wanted her and was very careful in my next steps.
"So, tell me, how many months will there be this coming year?"
Looking at me, she smirked and said, "There will be 12 months this coming year. What are you talking about?"
"Well," I stuttered a little, "weren't there 12 months this past year? This next year we will have the same 12 months as we had last year."
Looking at me, she said, "I think you're getting a little goofy here."
"And," I pursued, "how many days of the week will there be in this new year? Will there be any more than last year?"
She stared at me, not knowing what to say.
"Also, there will still be 24 hours in every day. That's not going to change either."
I paused for a moment and then said, "When is your birthday this coming year?"
She told me and said, "It's the same as it was the last year, you silly boy."
"Oh," I said rather thoughtfully, "your birthday this year is the same as last year, so your birthday isn't new this year."
“But,” she replied, “I will be a year older.”
Looking at her I replied, “Weren’t you a year older this year?”
Finally, she began to understand what I was saying, and looking at me very quizzically, she said, "You sure have a stupid way of looking at things, don't you?"
Then she said something rather startling, "I guess you are right in this."
Well, I was rather stunned because that was new.
Pondering this conversation I was reminded of what wise old Solomon said. “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9).
The secret to a happy life is enjoying what I have right now.
