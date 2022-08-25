A long time ago, Bob Mitchell of St. Paul was looking for any information about “Hendricks Camp.” That was a popular spot in Indiana at one time, especially in the 1920s and ‘30s. Bob started the research in about 2003, but before he got certain parts of his research done as he wanted my good friend Bob Mitchell died. I just didn’t have the heart of continue with the research. One question I have, was Hendricks Camp the same one, and same location, that is now called Flat Rock River YMCA Camp that is on W. CR 650 N. in St. Paul? I’ve been told that it was similar to Lake McCoy, but smaller.
If you remember Bob Mitchell you won’t be surprised when I tell you that he did most of the research. He helped me with several stories over the years. Many of us in Decatur County still miss him and his talented wife. Even though we didn’t finish our research, lately I reread it and liked what we did accomplish – and thought you might, too.
What we learned for sure is that J. O. Hendricks and his son Omar were instrumental in building and running the Hendricks Camp. I couldn’t find any record of either of them living in or going to school in St. Paul, but there was a “Von” Hendricks that may have been a relative. I don’t think they were buried in the Paul Hill Cemetery or Adams Township. Probably across the line into Shelby County.
J. O. Hendricks lived over the county line but owned land in Adams Township in Decatur County. It was on the north side of Flat Rock River between the “cave” and “Shady Bend.” The land was in the area of Jonathon Paul’s land, likely adjoining the John Walton and W. Lowe’s property at the time. His son Omar was young and, although he was supposed to be working the land, was rumored to just enjoy being young a bit too much. He influenced his father to build a dance floor. Bob Mitchell said that many communities added entertainment centers like that during the “Roaring Twenties.”
So Hendricks built a structure high above Flat Rock River that had a hard wood dance floor about 30 foot by 60 foot under roof. A picket fence went around the edge of the floor so people could watch the dancers. Later, shutter-type sides were added that were on hinges from the roof and opened by a rope and pulley. It was then usable in any kind of weather. The entrance was built from the bend of the St. Omer/St. Paul road with a lane and toll entrance about half-way into the grounds. The entrance fee was 10 cents.
Young people weren’t hampered by the fee, though. They by-passed from St. Paul would go past the Paul House, cross Mill Creek on the dam, wind their way up Flat Rock River past the cave and dripping springs, through the woods to the back of the dance floor area. There was a “bouncer,” but he didn’t seem bothered by the kids.
Dances were held on Wednesday and Saturday nights and many visiting bands were used. The Charleston, the Shimmy, the Black Bottom and other popular dances were learned at that location. Popular bands, or bands trying to get popular, were used from the area. This was during Prohibition and, as can be expected, some of the good times were influenced by “outside stimulates.” Bob Mitchell said he heard from several that there were some pretty rough crowds there at times. Another was quoted as saying, “After the ‘29 crash it got so bad the bootleggers had to wear name tags and sell to each other to make a living.”
There’s a little more about this Hendricks Camp that Bob Mitchell found and I want to share with you, so we’ll get to that next week.
