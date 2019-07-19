Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
James 1:8
... a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.
You’ve heard it and you have probably been a part of the conversation. When going out for lunch or dinner one will ask the other, “Where would you like to go?” to which the answer is, “I don’t know or, I don’t care.”
I have often responded with, “That place isn’t around here.” Although I have read that someone has opened a restaurant by that name and it certainly makes sense to do so.
We humans do run into the problem of not making quick decisions. Some have jobs that require immediate decision making. Those years that I served in law enforcement were like that. Decisions had to be made in a snap or one could find themselves injured or dead by not making a decision to act.
What can happen by being indecisive? Loss of business, loss of money, loss of friendship, loss of job opportunity and the list goes on and on.
Here’s a story from the New Testament of the Holy Bible that shows us the importance of decision making.
Acts 20:16
For Paul had decided to sail past Ephesus so that he would not have to spend time in Asia; for he was hurrying to be at Jerusalem, if possible, on the Day of Pentecost.
Paul had a purpose and he wanted to do all he could to make the journey. He certainly faced a deadline as he wanted to be in Jerusalem on the Day of Pentecost. In other words, he had a goal.
How often are we faced with indecision? Maybe daily. What are the results of indecision? Have you ever lost out on an opportunity? Maybe missed out on a job offer because it took too much time to decide.
Ever wonder why it takes so much time to make up your mind? For me it is usually because I either don’t have all the information or, maybe I was not all that interested, to begin with. I find myself relying a lot on the passage from Philippians, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.” I have found that He gives me the strength to make decisions in a timely fashion.
Part of my being able to make quick decisions comes from my years in Law Enforcement where the job puts a person in the position of making quick decisions. More often than not, safety plays into that process.
I have a sign hanging in my office that I purchased from a garage sale many years ago. The sign is hand-lettered and though it is not in a fancy frame it seems to be the original so, I don’t bother it. The sign very pointedly asks the question: “Are you helping with the solution or, contributing to the problem?”
I have often looked at that sign while making some decisions in life and ministry. It really helps me focus on the importance of understanding my position in decision making.
(Editor's note: This article is an excerpt from Dr. Layne's latest book, "Change Your Playground, Change Your Life.")
----
Rev. Dr. Michael Layne can be reached at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org.
