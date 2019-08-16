II Timothy 1:7 “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."
Proverbs 23:7 “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he."
Some of my favorite Bible passages come from Proverbs. The book is full of great wisdom. Much is said about the moral compass in our lives as we read through much of Proverbs.
One may argue that, “gee, the Bible is filled with old sayings. We live in a modern day when the old stuff doesn’t apply.” I will say that much wisdom has been handed down over the centuries. How do you think we have become smart in this day and age? Through the wisdom of those who have lived before us.
Here’s a quote from the late Dr. Norman Vincent Peale the former pastor of Marble Collegiate Church in New York City and author of the famous book, The Power of Positive Thinking: "Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that."
If you are being held back from fulfilling those dreams you had, have you identified what the cause is? We find ourselves thinking outside the box quite often when attempting to go forward with a vision.
As a child I remember that I wanted to do several things when I became an adult. I wanted to be a Police Officer and, when I was about 28 years of age, I entered Law Enforcement. I started out as a civilian employee at the Police Department and eventually I became a sworn officer. I did that for about 12 years and, at the same time, was involved in the work of the church, which was also a dream I had.
I sensed the call to ministry as a teenager and surrendered to that call at the age of 17. One of the first things I did was quite a bit of travelling as a musician for various evangelistic groups and churches. It was a great experience. I learned a lot and met a lot of people. To this day I am involved in active ministry and serve as the founding pastor of FaithPoints Lutheran Church here in Greensburg, Indiana.
In 2015 I met a Deputy Sheriff in our County while I was speaking at a Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) meeting. At the close of the meeting Pat introduced himself and stated that he and his family had been members of a Lutheran Church that had closed, and they were not attending church at all.
On the Second Sunday of Advent, December 2015, we held our first service. We didn’t have a lot of people or money but, we had vision. My vision was to see to it that these people, and others, would have a house of worship where they felt needed and their spiritual needs would be met.
I had to work on my thinking as this is a big undertaking. To start a church takes a lot of prayer, planning and work.
We continue doing the work of the Lord through various streams of outreach including this column. Don’t give up on your dream. If you believe it, you can achieve it.
----
Michael Layne, PhD, ThD, can be reached at 812-614-2160 or, www.faithpoints.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.