RUSHVILLE – I recently read an interesting article on the Opinion page of The Wall Street Journal, April 17 edition, that you’ll wholeheartedly agree with or totally despise – depending, pretty much, on which way you happen to lean politically.
The article is, essentially, a review of a new book by Matthew Desmond called “Poverty, by America.” The subhead of the review was written by Leslie Lenkowsky and reads as follows: “Despite trillions spent on social programs, a professor argues that American society is to blame for the persistence of poverty.” I’ve never thought of myself as partially to blame for poverty in America, but the intimation suggests that I am – and so are you!
Let’s start by looking at poverty in Indiana first. Just for fun, I checked the percentage of people living below the poverty line – established by the federal government, by the way – in our state.
Here’s what it says: “In 2021, about 12.2% of Indiana’s population lived below the poverty line.”
I can’t help but point out that these sorts of measurements are never phrased to say anything like, “87.8% of Indiana’s population live above the poverty line.” Anyway, as we read about how all of us, except those below that poverty, are apparently to blame – let’s keep that 12.2% in mind.
“In his State of the Union address in 1964, President Lyndon Johnson famously called for “an unconditional war on poverty.” Since then, according to the Census Bureau, the proportion of Americans with incomes below the official poverty threshold has fallen from 19% to 11.6% (in 2021).” That means, as an aside, that Indiana is only .6% higher than the national average of people who live below the poverty line.
“To Matthew Desmond, these results, as impressive as they might seem to be, are not even close to good enough. In ‘Poverty, by America,’ he begins by asking why there is ‘so much poverty in the United States.’ He then proceeds to describe, in sometimes harrowing detail, the hardships of American poverty and to advance his own explanation for poverty’s persistence.” I hasten to add that the question of how people manage to get below that poverty line in the first place isn’t addressed.
“For Mr. Desmond, a sociology professor at Princeton and the author of ‘Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City’ (2016), poverty persists not because of the personal failings of the poor or even because of the insufficiency of government social programs. Rather, the blame rests on the entire society—that is to say, on those of us who are not poor. There are too many poor people in the U.S. today, Mr. Desmond argues, citing Tolstoy, because too many aspects of American life ‘make them poor.’” Some of the real reasons for poverty in America, according to Wikipedia, include inflation, unemployment, debt traps, and poor education. The vast majority of people living in poverty are less educated and end in a state of unemployment. Those reasons don’t sound all that different to me.
“Mr. Desmond’s culprits are mostly familiar,” Lenkowsky writes, “Large corporations, like Amazon or Walmart, pay their employees too little and resist unionization that might improve working conditions.
Banks are inhospitable to the poor, making saving and obtaining credit more difficult than it should be and driving the poor to use ‘payday loan’ shops that charge exorbitant interest rates.
Zoning laws restrict the availability of ‘affordable housing’ and make the amenities that come with livable neighborhoods — good schools, accessible health care, safe streets — less possible or likely.” Once again, those reasons aren’t much different.
From what I can see, there are plenty of job openings for people who actually want to work. The rest of the things, except personal failings, require more government, not less. Of course, government giveaway programs, in the final analysis, don’t help people get out of poverty; rather, they keep them there! Where is the incentive to get off the sofa and learn new job skills – which are readily available – or to look for a job, if the government makes all the necessities available for free with everybody else’s money which the rest of us pay in taxes. It’s called “tax shifting,” I believe. Another way of putting it is taking earned income from those who work and giving it to those who don’t. Yes, of course, there are people who truly can’t work because of a disability, or illness, or injury. We’re not talking about those people. We’re talking about the ones who can work, but simply chose not to because the government (you and I) will take care of them!
In the areas covered by this newspaper, none of the counties served rank as being among the top 20 poorest. None of the counties served by this newspaper even rank among the top 50 poorest, according to the Census Bureau as recently as 2021.
Therefore, I’ll bet Mr. Desmond would think we’re not paying our fair share of taxes, which turns into income for those who fall below the poverty line (which the government, again, also sets!).
That’s –30– for this week.
