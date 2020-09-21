So many very good things are going on in and around Rushville that the time has come, I think, to start pointing an accusatory finger about civic responsibility toward some of those who need to be doing their part but aren’t. More progress had been made up and down Main Street than I have even seen in my lifetime! All one has to do is take a drive from one end of Main to the other to see the building improvements that have been made and are being made as well as home improvements to get a renewed sense of the civic pride that is coming back to this community.
Ever since Rushville was awarded the distinction of being a “Stellar Community” good things have been happening – and continue to happen. But there are still a handful of buildings in the central business district that are in serious need of repair. It is, frankly, a source of amazement to me that any building owner could have such a lack of civic pride or sense of civic responsibility to let property they own become so rundown and in need of such immediate repair! Take, for example, the building on the north side of Willkie Park on the east side of Main, between Second and Third streets. Years ago, Joe and Isabelle Pike had a tidy stationery store in that building. Later it became a law office and has been used for that purpose until recently. More than one lawyer has used that building for a law office.
The building itself, I believe, is owned by an attorney who no longer lives or has any connection with this community – except for owning that building on Main Street! What we have is a classic example of the absentee landlord who has no interest in the fabulous progress Rushville and Mayor Mike Pavey are making and have worked so very hard to achieve. Put a little more bluntly, the current owner of that building has apparently no intention of spending a dime to improve the appearance of that property.
I hasten to point out, however, that the gradually deteriorating law office isn’t the only building in the downtown in need of repair. Some are only in need of a fresh coat of paint! There are a few other structures scattered around the central business district that need attention, and one can’t help but wonder how a property owner could feel such a lack of civic pride, or sense of civic responsibility, or just being a good neighbor, to allow a building to become so run down! We all know who they are; they’re easy to spot, and as time passes I hope to be able to point out some of them to you through this column.
But that doesn’t change the situation on Main Street with the now-vacant building right in the middle of the block. The owner, I suppose, could counter by saying, “Well, I’m not the only one! Look at this or that building!” And he would be right, of course, but that’s not the focus for this week. Continued progress and revitalization have to take place somewhere, and right in the middle of downtown is as good a place as any to start.
Absentee ownership is one of the biggest problems we face in this community. Why should the owner of property in Rushville who lives and works someplace else care about the condition of that property next to Willkie Park? If he ever expects to rent it again, he should care! And that scruffy looking chocolate brown building is a perfect example of the neglect caused by absentee ownership. Property like the one to which I’ve been referring should either be repaired or sold by the owner to someone or some entity willing to take care of it! We’ve come too far to let indifference spoil what’s been going on in downtown Rushville. The specter of the central business district becoming one huge parking lot is still a possibility if pressure can’t be brought to bear on property owners to step up to their responsibility to maintain what they own.
Who, after all, would rent the building to which I’m referring in its present condition? No one! All it does as it now stands is guarantee an uninhabited piece of property that will continue to deteriorate and to represent a slap in the face to all the efforts being made to continue to improve this community.
If it could be done, as I have written before, I would start by writing a cordial letter to the owner respectfully asking him to repair at least the exterior façade. If no response were received after two or three attempts to urge him to take action, I would urge the city council to pass appropriate legislation to make it possible for the city to undertake the necessary repairs, including façade restoration, and putting the cost of the improvements on the owner’s property tax bill.
Rushville has come too far and work continues to go even farther to let the indifference of a few ruin the considerable effort it has taken to get us where we are at this point. There is work yet to be done and every effort needs to be made to encourage negligent property owners to do their part – whether they like it or not.
In the coming weeks I plan to point out, from time to time, rather specifically, other downtown buildings in need of repair, renovation, or a simple coat of paint and see if it helps the owner muster up enough civic pride to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.
That’s —30— for this week.
