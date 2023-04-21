In December of last year, our second great-grandchild entered our family. Our first great-grandchild was a boy, and this one is a girl.
Like all our children, grandchildren and great-grandson, this great-granddaughter was a blessing to our family.
Because the mother of this great-grandchild, our granddaughter, is a working nurse, she went back to work following her maternity leave. That being the case, the grandma (mother) and great-grandma daycare operation kicked in.
At our family gathering, the new great-granddaughter was there and we were having our family dinner. Then something began to happen that at first, I did not quite understand, but later began to comprehend the whole issue in a different light.
The little great-granddaughter was sleeping in her bassinet in one of our bedrooms. We were chatting around the table, and then suddenly, we heard it.
Waa, Waa, Waa, Waa, Waa.
All of the ladies around the table got up and marched back to the bedroom with the little baby crying. In a few moments, they all came out, and one was holding the baby while the rest were following. They all gathered in the living room, and I watched as they passed the baby around, and everybody had a chance to hold her.
It wasn’t long before that little Princess stopped crying. And if I saw that right, if not smiling, at least she was snickering. At first, I did not quite understand what that was all about.
That was just the beginning.
Whenever The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage babysat the great-grandbaby, I noticed a similar routine.
The great-grandmother got the great-grandbaby settled down, fed her, then quietly take her back, and put her in the bassinet in the bedroom. She fell asleep, and the great-grandmother tiptoed out of the bedroom and went to the kitchen to resume her work.
Then came that familiar sound from the bedroom.
Waa, Waa, Waa, Waa, Waa.
Before the second “Waa” got out, the great-grandmother turned her back on the kitchen and scooted back into the bedroom to bow before the great-granddaughter.
As she brought the little baby out, the baby looked at me and gave me one of her snickers. I am not sure, but I think she winked at me. Just do not let this get back to the great-grandmother.
It did not take long for the little Princess to do it all over again.
Waa, Waa, Waa, Waa, Waa.
Again, the great-grandmother dropped what she was doing and went back, got the baby out of the bassinet, brought her out, and fixed a bottle for her lunch. So all the time, the little baby was smiling and giggling and then looking at me and winked; it seemed that way, at least from my perspective.
Then I began thinking that perhaps this was the little Princess preparing to be a wife and mother, with the emphasis on the wife.
As I was pondering this situation I could not help but think of what that wise old man, Solomon, said in, Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
That wise old man understood that what a child becomes is a result of training. Too often the child dominates the training chair which predicts what happens when that child is old.
