One of the relatively obscure, but interesting, things in the world is the number of royal families that still live in Europe today. People with titles they inherited from their ancestors, like princes and princesses, dukes and duchesses, and so forth. Most people think that titled nobility went out with the end of World War I in 1918. What we forget, however, is that the famous, and infamous, royal families had children who survived the turmoil of the last century, including two world wars, and the emergence things like the European Union.
What’s even more interesting is that almost all of Europe’s royal families are related to each other and they all share a common ancestor, King George II, who was King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1727 to 1760, but was raised in Germany. Most people interested in European history would probably say that Queen Victoria was the monarch who produced the widest variety of royal descendants, but even more diversity began before Queen Victoria’s reign. King George’s descendants now head most of Europe’s royal families. The family trees are complicated, and there are many ways that Europe’s royals are all related to each other. For example, the royals in Britain, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Spain, and Monaco are all distantly related to each other.
Here is a current list of royals in Europe today: King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands who became King when his mother abdicated in 2013. King Felipe VI ascended to the throne of Spain in 2014. He is head of state in Spain and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces. King Carl XVI became King of Sweden in 1973. Queen Elizabeth of England, the longest reigning British monarch in history, became Queen in 1952. King Harald V of Norway ascended to the throne in 1991. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark began her reign in 1972. Finally, Prince Albert II has been the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco since 2005. And all these royals can trace their ancestry back to King George II of England.
Today, the last name of the British royal family is Windsor, but prior to 1917 their last name was Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, which is quite a mouthful. Nevertheless, the British royal family is originally of German descent, but because of anti-German sentiment in England during World War I the last name was changed to Windsor for Windsor Castle. It was felt that the name “Windsor” sounded more British then the very Germanic-sounding name of “Saxe-Coburg-Gotha!
Even more interestingly, the German Emperor, or Kaiser, Wilhelm II was the eldest grandson of Queen Victoria. His first cousins included King George V of England and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia. Despite the fact that all three were closely related, they could not, or chose not to stop World War One! Following the Armistice on November 11, 1918, Wilhelm crossed the border by train and went into exile in the Netherlands, which had remained neutral throughout the war. On November 28th he issued a belated statement of abdication ending the Hohenzollerns’ 400-year rule over Prussia of which he had been king and Emperor of Germany. He spent the rest of his life in exile, dying in 1941.
Of equal interest is the fact that the great-great grandson of Kaiser Wilhelm Hohenzollern II was born in 1976! George Fredrich Hohenzollern married Princess Sophia of Isenburg in 2011. They have twin boys, Prince Carl Fredrich and Prince Louis Ferdinand. Additionally, he is a descendant of Queen Victoria through Wilhelm II. Amazingly enough, he is 170th in line for the British throne!
What about Adolf Hitler? Could there be any relatives of his still alive? Yes, although none ever were classified as royalty. Hitler, himself, was of very common birth. Three great-nephews of the dictator live in Long Island, New York. Adolf Hitler was the uncle of their father, William Patrick Hitler, who was born in the United Kingdom. He immigrated to the United States in 1930 and served in the US Navy during World War II. After the war he moved to Long Island with his German wife, Phyllis, in quiet isolation. They had three sons who also live in quiet seclusion. Alexander Adolf Hitler is about 70 years old and the oldest of the three bothers. All three are determined that the name will die out with them. None have ever married.
Today, most of the monarchies in Europe are constitutional monarchies, which means that the monarch does not influence the politics of the state: either the monarch is legally prohibited from doing so, or the monarch does not utilize the political powers vested in the office.
The oldest monarchy in Europe, as one might suspect, is the British Monarchy which was founded in 871 A.D. The first British monarch was William the Conqueror, who invaded England from Normandy and was declared the King of a unified England. The current royal family is directly descended from him.
The oldest monarchy in the world is the Imperial House of Japan, founded in 660 B.C. The current monarch is Emperor Akihito who was born in 1933. When he ascended the throne he ushered in a new era which he called “achievement of peace.”
When the United States was founded, Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution prohibits “any person holding a government office from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any “King, Prince, or foreign State,” without congressional consent.” It’s called the “Title of Nobility Clause.” Interesting stuff!
