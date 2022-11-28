Since Veterans Day was just a couple of weeks ago, I thought I’d share with you a little background information on our nation’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor.
Since the American Revolution there have been medals to recognize bravery (admittedly not very many medals back then, however!).
The first time a medal was issued to an American soldier was in 1780. The Continental Congress ordered that a medal, called the Fidelity Medallion be presented to three soldiers of the New York State militia for uncovering Benedict Arnold’s plot to surrender the fort at West Point to the British. This was, incidentally, before the founding of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
The first medal to be presented regularly to recognize member of the armed forces for exceptional performance of their duty was created by General George Washington in 1782. Known as the Badge of Military Merit, it was to be presented to any soldier who carried out “any singularly meritorious action.” The badge itself was “a heart in purple cloth, or silk, edged with narrow lace or binding.” Washington, himself, presented the badge to three non-commissioned officers in 1783 and intended it to be presented to outstanding soldiers thereafter.
It would be 60 years, however, before another decoration would be presented to an American soldier. During the war with Mexico in 1847 the army began issuing Certificates of Merit to outstanding private soldiers, but the certificates didn’t come with a medal or decoration that could be worn on a uniform.
The Medal of Honor was created on December 21, 1861, when President Abraham Lincoln signed into law a bill that provided for a medal to be awarded to enlisted Navy and Marine Corps personnel who “distinguished themselves by their gallantry and other seamanlike qualities.” On July 12, 1862 a similar medal was created for soldiers and non-commissioned officers in the army. One can only imagine the rivalry between the two services to recognize gallantry equally! The two medals aren’t exactly the same, however. The navy version depicted a ship’s anchor entwined with a rope, while the army version had an eagle clutching two cannons in its talons.
The first Medal of Honor was presented in March 1863 to army Private Jacob Parrott. The first sailor to receive the Medal of Honor was navy Signal Quartermaster Robert Williams on May 15, 1863. The first marine to receive the Medal of Honor was Corporal Robert Mackie on July 10, 1863.
In the years that followed the Civil war there were no real standards for receiving the Medal of Honor. In 1897, however, President William McKinley enacted reforms aimed at tightening the criteria for awarding the medal. The new rules required that nominations had to be submitted by a person other than the nominee and that each nomination include eyewitness testimony of the nominee’s “gallantry and intrepidity’ above and beyond the call of duty. In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt ordered that if at all possible, each Medal of Honor should be presented by the president of the United States.
During the period leading up to World War I, several more changes were made to the eligibility requirements for the Medal of Honor. In June 1916, Congress authorized a review board consisting of five retired generals to investigate the legitimacy of past Medal of Honor awards to army recipients. The purpose was to ensure that soldiers who had received the award were fully deserving of the Medal of Honor. In 1917 the board finished its investigation and revoked 911 of the 2,625 previously awarded medals.
In 1942, the existing designs of the Medal of Honor underwent its last modification when the ribbons, which had formerly been designed to be pinned to the chest of the recipient, was modified to be suspended from a blue silk neck ribbon.
On November 15, 1990, Congress designated March 25 as National Medal of Honor Day that is marked every year by proclamations from public officials and ceremonies at veterans’ memorials and museums. One notable annual tradition involves a group of Medal of Honor recipients laying a wreath at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Since its creation in 1861, only 3,515 members of all our armed forces have been presented with the Medal of Honor for “gallantry and intrepidity beyond the call of duty” in armed conflict in defense of our nation.
When one considers the millions of men and women who have served in our armed forces since 1861, it’s a very exclusive group who have won the Medal of Honor.
That’s —30— for this week.
