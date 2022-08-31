GREENSBURG - We stopped last week as Bob Mitchell of St. Paul told of the rough crowds they sometimes had at the Hendricks Camp. Not one reader told me that he remembered the camp. A couple said they had heard of it and one reader assured me that I had put the camp in the wrong town. As for the last comment, I don't agree because Bob Mitchell just didn't make that kind of mistake.
Bob wrote that the camp grounds were used extensively for picnics and other parties."There were at least two cabins built and some campers took advantage of the woods and river for weekends. One of the churches in town used the camp to hold chicken frys."
He also told about a boxing ring that was built on the grounds and he said that many a prize fight was held on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The bouncer was a man named "Ernie," and there were some good boxers including John Deglo, Billy Holand and others. He said they were good boxers and their challenges were met by many outsiders. Those matches were well attended and were of professional quality, although some said there were some better, impromptu fights on Saturday nights.
The camp thrived, after a fashion, through the 1930s and into the early 1940s. Bob said he believes there were probably several reasons the camp failed to survive. By the early 1940s there were many other camps competing for the business. One, the Porter Camp, was at Geneva, Indiana. World War II took many of the young people. They were the very age that supported the dances and who kept the popular place going. Bob Mitchell told me that the Indianapolis Council of YMCA bought the camp grounds in 1946. He said that by the time when the Y bought it the camp had grown to include several cabins and a run down dance hall building. "And it was all nestled in a generous supply of weeds and poison ivy."
In searching for information about the camp from 1946 it was determined that "all the records of the camp were destroyed in a basement flood in the administration office at the Indianapolis Y." With his usual humor, Mitchell said that was good news since it left the door open for all kinds of unchallenged statements of "fact."
He said it should be noted that at that point there was a general feeling in St. Paul about the advisability of such a camp being located there. Visions of wild city kinds running about and invading the peaceful countryside overlooked the fact that the country side was already a favorite running site for "country" kids. Mill Creek, The Falls, The Cave, Dripping Springs, Shady Bend were a part of St. Paul youth's informal education.
Mitchell said, "As for the wild uncontrolled city kids running amok - nothing could have been further from the truth. The relationship between the Town of St. Paul and the Y Camp was one of mutual appreciation." He should know. He lived in St. Paul and there was never any doubt that he loved the town of St. Paul, the history of Hendricks Camp and the Flat Rock YMCA Camp..
To the best of my knowledge, it is the Flat Rock YMCA Camp, no doubt enlarged quite a bit, and is a very popular place in our area. Everyone I have talked with or even heard about who had been there has nothing but wonderful things to say about it.
