RUSH COUNTY – A few weeks ago, I was in Bloomington and had the opportunity to take a tour of the School of Informatics.
The full name is the School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering. I am not ashamed to tell you I have no idea what informatics is. There was no School of Informatics when I was an undergraduate student at IU, and, to be perfectly honest, even having had a tour of the facility, I’m not sure I can tell you what informatics is the study of!
Hang on, it gets worse.
One of the components of the school is Sentient Architecture. We have now moved into the world of the surreal, at least for me. I was also introduced to a huge, very futuristic sculpture called Amatria. Quoting from the handout I was given, “Amatria is a luminous interactive sculpture designed by Canadian architect Philip Beesley and the Living Architecture Systems Group (LASG). The group is composed of leading architects, scientists, sound artists, researchers, and engineers based around the world.” I saw the sculpture and it looks something like a massive assortment of suspended snowflakes, glass liquid-filled balls, and luminous strands of what looks like plastic. That is, at best, a pretty rudimentary explanation of what Amatria looks like. Oh, and by the way, Amatria is referred to as “she.”
Quoting further, “Using sensors, Amatria watches her environment from the atrium ceiling of Indiana University’s Luddy Hall in Bloomington, reacting to the stimuli of visitors with unique soundscapes and undulating movement.” Do you know any more about Amatria than you did before? I certainly don’t! But let’s press on.
Moving even deeper into the surreal, “Amatria is the focus of research in information science and engineering with implications that could transport the future of architecture, answering questions about whether a building can know us, talk to us, and possibly care for us. With her 3D-printed formations embedded with artificial intelligence, she is an ethereal creature that captivates all those who enter her realm.” And to think, I didn’t even know I was in another realm.
By the way, what is 3D-printing? That suggests, it seems to me, a printer that can produce a copy of something that is multidimensional instead of just being flat.
Here’s what Wikipedia says it is: “The 3D printing process builds a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design (CAD) model, usually by successively adding material layer by layer, which is why it is also called additive manufacturing, unlike conventional machining, casting and forging processes, where material is removed from a stock item (subtractive manufacturing) or poured into a mold and shaped by means of dies, presses and hammers.” For instance, a couple took a selfie of themselves and put the image in a 3D printer, which looks nothing like a regular printer, and produced a very lifelike reproduction of themselves about 12” to 16” inches tall and fully round! I’m beginning to feel more and more out of touch with advances in science and technology.
Getting back to Amatria, the information I received also says that Amatria is used as a “testbed” for researchers to perform experiments with the data streams Amatria generates and “the behaviors she exhibits.” They offer the following examples: “There’s a software application that helps people visualize Amatria’s senses and her means of communication.” I have no idea what that means. Perhaps I need to make a trip to the Visualization Lab in the School of Informatics to better understand all this.
In another article by Kevin Fryling, Amatria is described as, “A living, protected space of vales, canopies and membranes composed of hundreds of thousands of microprocessors, prototype cells and gently swaying Mylar fronds.” Yeah, that’s a fair description of what Amatria looks like, but is doesn’t help make the thing more understandable! He goes on to say people are invited to “discover their own relationship with it.” I wonder how that works.
Having read all the material I was given, I suspect that Amatria is, more than anything else, an example of artificial intelligence combined with art that interacts with the viewer in a new way beyond the boundaries of anything yet imagined by most people.
But wait! Here are some everyday examples of how artificial intelligence is already in use and affecting our daily lives. Take the autopilots on planes for example. The New York Times reported that the average flight of a Boeing aircraft involves only seven minutes of human-steered flight, which means just the takeoff and landing! Here’s another example of artificial intelligence at work: self-driving cars! I have even ridden in a car that steers itself and automatically maintains a safe distance behind other cars and, if the car ahead slows down, the self-driving car also will slow down.
When my computer makes automatic spelling corrections to some of the words I occasionally misspell is an example of some level of artificial intelligence at work. When one stops to think about it, we really are on the threshold of amazing advances in artificial intelligence in ways few of us have even imagined.
If you happen to take a tour of the School of Informatics at IU sometime, tell Amatria I said, “Hello.”
If she tells you she remembers me, get out as quick as you can!
That’s – 30 – for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.